“Everyone I know is talking about my tight pants,” Iggy Pop proclaimed in a song with the creative title “Tight Pants.”

Combine that with some new lightweight material being used for MLB uniforms this year, and you get what seems to be a Major League Blunder.

The fashionistas at the New York Post went to great lengths to illustrate the problem, noting that on multiple players whose images have graced social media, all eyes are on what happens around the groin region.

MLB Players’ Association Executive Director Tony Clark said an outcry about wardrobe malfunctions is happening in many places where spring training has begun

“A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through,” Clark said, according to ESPN.

“It’s been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn’t seem to make as much sense as you would like it,” he said, calling the pants a “universal concern.”

Nike offered an upbeat statement that “we always put the athlete at the center of everything we do. We worked closely with MLB players, teams and the league to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of MLB which are lighter and more flexible.

“The quality and the performance of our product is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to work with MLB, the players and our manufacturing partner to address player uniforms,” Nike said.

ESPN noted that the uniforms, made by Fanatics, are also drawing criticism for feeling cheaper.

Clark said players will continue to advocate for something more to their liking.

“We’ll continue to engage those that are involved and determine next steps forward,” he said.

The uniforms were worn during last year’s All-Star game and drew rave reviews from someone who did not wear one.

“They’re designed to be performance wear as opposed to what’s been traditionally worn, so they are going to be different,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, according to CNN.

“I think after people wear them a little bit, they’re going to be really popular,” he said then.

Not yet.

“I know everyone hates them,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said, according to the Associated Press.

“We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there,” he said.

Some are not yet angry, because with one thing or another, their pants are on backorder.

“Hopefully by Opening Day,” San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove said.

“We tried stuff on last year, we tried stuff on again in spring, but the samples they gave us, they didn’t have the proper length for anybody, so it’s hard to gauge if they fit right or not.”

Musgrove said he’s not worried — yet — about the see-through issue.

“Pants are pants — we’re going to wear them,” he said. “If they don’t fit right, you’ll deal with it.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.