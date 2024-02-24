Nigel Farage at CPAC 2024: “Trump Needs to Win This Election but Frankly for the Western World…To Save the Very Elements – We Hold Dear” (VIDEO)

Nigel Farage, a British broadcaster and the former leader of the Brexit Party in England, spoke on Friday at CPAC 2024 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland.

During his speech Nigel called President Trump the bravest man he has ever met. Nigel also stressed the importance of a Donald Trump victory to save the Western World.

Nigel Farage: I know what it’s like to be demonized. I know what it’s like to be called all the names under the sun. But I can tell you he’s been through a lot more of it than I have. And simply, folks, I believe that Donald Trump is the bravest man that I have ever met in my life. I really do. I really, really do believe it. So now it’s not just me in the European Parliament. There are new parties right across the continent. We’ve got European elections happening on the 9 June this year that’s going to see many, many more people coming in that want to fight the globalist agenda. And, it’s not just me from the United Kingdom thinking Trump needs to win this election and needs to win this election not just for America, but frankly for the Western world and perhaps even saving the very elements of our Western civilization that we hold dear.

Nigel is completely correct. Only Trump can save the world from the grave threat of the globalist left.