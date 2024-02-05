NHL All-Star Game Anthem Singer Sports Pro-Palestinian Attire

On Saturday, the National Hockey League chose a singer who has called for the destruction of Israel to sing the National Anthem.

To make sure she got her point across, singer Kiana Lede wore a sweater that resembled a keffiyeh, signaling her pro-Palestinian stance.

Lede has been outspoken in her support for the Palestinians, and last December, she included the genocidal chant “From the river to the sea” during one of her concerts.

SuperStar @KianaLede sings the US national anthem at the #NHLAllStarGame in Toronto on Saturday February 3, 2024 + Kiana singing “From the River to the Sea Palestine Will be Free” at a different venue. Also please be sure to visit https://t.co/zXJgUel8Jv pic.twitter.com/hrIaFQwQFB — CañadaRecord (@CanadaRecord) February 4, 2024

Since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians, Lede has also shared her support for Palestine on social media.

On December 10th, she shared a photo of herself on X wearing a keffiyeh with the caption, “Wear it everyday,” along with a Palestinian flag emoji.

Wear it everyday pic.twitter.com/LwUp4NwU04 — Kiana Ledé (@KianaLede) December 10, 2023

The following day, she wrote, “I try to live my life and build my career around rawness, awareness, empathy, community. That doesn’t stop at my shows. So I ask that if you own a keffiyeh, please wear it. If you can show any sign that you support the Palestinian people, do it.”

For those who take issue with Lede’s position, she had a message, “And if you’re a Zionist…feel free to stay your ass at home.”

The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs commented, “A singer who has told people who support Israel to stay home is given the red carpet treatment at the #NHLAllStar game. After the IIHF banned #Israel from playing in international tournaments, the NHL stepped in and did the right thing to raise significant concerns with the policy. It’s unfortunate before giving her one of their largest platforms of the year that the NHL didn’t look into her more. She has a record of divisive and harmful statements that have only served to encourage hate against a large portion of the Jewish community.”

A singer who has told people who support Israel to stay home is given the red carpet treatment at the #NHLAllStar game. After the IIHF banned #Israel from playing in international tournaments, the NHL stepped in and did the right thing to raise significant concerns with the… https://t.co/KJrtyOtSEm — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) February 4, 2024

The NHL has not publicly commented on the controversial choice.