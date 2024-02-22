New Zealand Politician Who Pushes for Mass COVID Vaccination Dies Suddenly After Collapsing at Charity Run

Efeso Collins, a member of the New Zealand House of Representatives for the Green Party and a vocal proponent of COVID-19 mass vaccination efforts, tragically passed away on Wednesday morning.

Collins, 49, was participating in a charity run to support ChildFund’s initiative to provide safe drinking water to communities in the Pacific when he collapsed unexpectedly.

Despite the immediate medical attention provided by emergency services at the event, which took place at Auckland’s Britomart, efforts to resuscitate the MP were unsuccessful.

Privacy screens were erected to maintain dignity and privacy around the scene as CPR and defibrillators were employed for about an hour before his passing was confirmed by event organizers to the Herald.

The news outlet reported that the MP died on the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and there has been no confirmation that it is related to his vaccination status or advocacy efforts.

Collins was known for his outspoken support of mass COVID-19 vaccination, particularly within Māori and Pacific communities. He had recently been vocal about a “Vaxathon” event, which he described to RNZ as a crucial “call to action” to encourage vaccination.

Despite initial concerns about low booking numbers for the Vaxathon—with only 3,000 of the 12,500 invitees securing a spot—Collins attributed this to communication challenges rather than vaccine hesitancy.

He emphasized that engagement with community leaders was essential for successful outreach and criticized the health ministry’s approach as disconnected from the realities of the communities in South Auckland.

Below is a video of Efeso Collins explaining how the second COVID jab is important.

WATCH: