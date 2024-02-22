New Poll Crushes Notion That Dems Could Beat Trump by Replacing Biden – Newsom, Kamala Lose Even Worse

It seems that the Democratic Party’s winning ticket from 2020 is becoming their undoing in 2024.

While Joe Biden being “Not Trump” and Kamala Harris’ race and gender were enough to sway voters in 2020, now that the two have a track record more abysmal than the corpse of Millard Fillmore, the Democrats have been vainly tossing around the idea for a replacement for one or both of them.

Recent poll results from Georgia, however, might throw some cold water on those plans.

According to a new Emerson College/The Hill survey, voters in Georgia preferred Donald Trump to Biden by a slim margin, with Trump leading 48 percent to Biden’s 42 and 11 percent undecided. However, the numbers are much worse when other candidates are introduced.

When it comes to Harris, Trump leads 51 percent to Harris’ 41, with only 8 percent undecided.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom only received 32 percent compared to Trump’s 51, with 17 percent undecided.

Granted, these results only account for one state, but Georgia is a swing state and has played an important roll in recent elections.

If we consider this data more or less reflective of the rest of the nation, it is not an encouraging sign for the Democratic Party on any basis.

While Harris’ performance as vice president has been noteworthy for all the wrong reasons, several Democrats have suggested she could step in for Biden during the campaign.

After all, between Biden’s inability to speak in coherent sentences or traverse small flights of steps — never mind the ongoing and increasingly credible accusations of corruption — he’s become the albatross around the Democrats’ necks.

Likewise, despite his dictatorial tendencies, Newsom’s name has entered the arena more than once as a possibility for a Biden replacement, especially after speculation that his toning down of his radical left policies was part of an effort to make himself an attractive candidate in 2024.

But, as these poll results indicate, putting another candidate like Newsom or Harris in Biden’s place is actually worse for Democrats.

Are the Democrats stuck with Biden then?

At this juncture, it seems so.

Biden might be senile, corrupt, and dim-witted even on his best days, but if the Democrats want a prayer of competing against Trump, then it seems he’s their best option.

It’s Biden or bust for the Democrats.

And if you’re a Democrat, that has to be a chilling thought.

