New Hampshire Town Alarmed Due to the Opening of a New “Diaper Spa” Where Adults Wear Diapers and Pretend to be Babies

A controversial business has recently opened its doors in Atkinson, New Hampshire, igniting a mix of curiosity and concern among the town’s residents.

The Diaper Spa positions itself as a “safe and judgment-free” zone to nurture and pamper diaper lovers and enthusiasts through deeply immersive experiences.

The spa opens its doors wide to individuals over 21 who embrace the comfort and security of diapers.

“The Diaper Spa is here to serve all diaper-wearing individuals who seek acceptance, respite, and care. We embrace 21+ year-old individuals from all races, genders, sexual persuasions, and preferences. We celebrate the genuine you. We are LQBTQIA++ friendly and affirming. We are trauma-informed. Only guests over 21 yo can consent and receive our very elite 1:1 care,” according to its website.

More from its website:

What is a visit like at the Diaper Spa? Of course, every visit, just like every visitor, is different. However, we tailor our highly specialized one-on-one care experience entirely to each of our unique guests. We start with a discussion to confirm goals, boundaries, and consent. We discuss and agree upon a blueprint for the session. We perform and play out the session as decided and then enjoy aftercare. Imagine a safe and judgment-free session where you can openly express yourself and partake of your favorite activities, meals, snacks, and nurturing. Activities range from playtime, story time, nap time, cuddle time, changing time, coloring, nursery rhymes, and sing-a-longs. More luxurious services include Hyponoregression, Yoga, Massage, Makeovers, and even piggy paint! We send a snack or meal menu before your special visit so that we will have goodies especially for you. Our menu will always change to keep things interesting. In the summer, you can play with your water wings and floaties poolside, picnic under the tree with your teddy bear, play marbles on the patio, or swing on the front porch swing and serve tea to your dollies on the porch. In the winter, we can make snow angels, build snowmen, drink hot cocoa from beneath clouds of whipped cream and sprinkles, and decorate gingerbread men or sugar cookies. For weekend/vacation or B&B stays, you may enjoy a mountain trip to collect leaves or pine cones, travel to the beach to play in the waves, build a sandcastle, or search for seashells. We are only 40 minutes from the enormous Kittery Outlets and 1.5 hours from the giant LL Bean Outlet Mall at Freeport Village Station. The beaches and mountains are a brief and scenic car ride away. What should I bring? We focus on the entire sensory experience, and our nursery smells like baby powder and warm cookies. We have soft blankies and stuffies, a sound machine that makes womb noises, nature sounds, or plays lullabies, and a lovely warm glowing night light. We have a Bluetooth speaker to play soothing music, a wet wipe warmer, a bottle warmer, and an oil warmer. We have tons of snacks to keep tummies happy, too. If you need more color and stimulation or just the comfort of your things, please bring your favorite blankie, stuffie, onesie, or even your favorite diapers, but we will have your size available for your stay.

At a price of $300 an hour for “Adult Baby-Diaper Lover” (ABDL) nursery spa care, the luxury of rekindling one’s inner child does not come cheap. The spa also offers virtual playdates and an all-day premier experience, promising seasonal outdoor activities such as building snowmen in the winter or picnics in the summer.

Below are some of the services offered:

The new business has not been warmly received by all.

However, the spa’s proximity to a children’s park has raised concerns among some Atkinson residents, fearing that it caters to a sexual fetish that could potentially endanger children.

Kayla Gallagher, a mother of three who started a change.org petition, expressed her discomfort with the spa’s location and stated that her family would no longer use the nearby park.

“As residents and patrons of this community, we feel compelled to voice our collective concern and dissatisfaction regarding potential incidents that pose a threat to the safety and well-being of our community members, particularly our children,” the petition, written by Kayla Gallagher, reads.

“We strongly ask a firm and continued rejection for this business to operate in our community.”

Other community members, like Mike Vigliotta, echoed these sentiments to WHDH 7News, questioning the types of individuals the spa may attract.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of kids that live around here, and what type of people are going to do that?” he said. “People who are looking at children or being children by wearing diapers and being treated like a baby. That kind of concerns me. Who knows what that leads too.”

Dr. Colleen Ann Murphy, the spa’s owner and a board-certified integrative medicine physician and sexologist, defends her business as a therapeutic outlet for individuals dealing with trauma.

“It helps them process whatever trauma it was,” Murphy said. “A lot of times it’s childhood trauma when they were in diapers or just getting out of diapers and they want to feel that safety that they had before that.”

“I don’t ask them to understand,” she said.

“You know it would be nice if they did but we’re not all going to understand other people’s needs and lifestyle.”