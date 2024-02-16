New Curriculum at North Carolina Police Academy Would Teach Recruits There Are 68 Different Terms for ‘Gender Identity’

A new curriculum being considered at a North Carolina police academy would teach cops in training that there are 68 different terms for gender identity.

Wokeness has already invaded higher education and even K-12. Now it’s worming it’s way into law enforcement training.

You would think that the public would have learned its lesson about letting the left have anything to do with policing after the disastrous idea of ‘defunding’ the police.

FOX News reports:

North Carolina police academy proposed curriculum includes teaching of 68 terms for ‘gender identity’ Citizens looking to become police officers in the state of North Carolina will have to undergo training that instructs them to use gender-neutral terminology when speaking with the public and learn from an article on gender identity, according to a proposed curriculum. The 16-week Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) offered to people over the age of 20 in North Carolina is likely to see significant changes in 2025 at the behest of the state’s Department of Justice (DOJ), The Carolina Journal reported. The DOJ’s Justice Academy, which operates the program, has been working to rewrite course sections as part of the BLET 2025 Project. The restructuring is being created by police chiefs, sheriffs, lawyers, academics, and subject-matter experts following a 2018 analysis. Much of the restructuring means more training for recruits. The course is expected to jump from 640 hours to 868 hours. The 35% increase offers more hands-on training for deescalation and dealing with the mentally ill. Written materials will also rise to 4,492 pages, up from 2,840.

This is just crazy.

The North Carolina police academy is considering teaching new officers more than 60 terms that describe "gender identity" and "expression." Words they're considering teaching officers include "cis heteronormativity," "gender nonconforming," "genderf*ck," and "pangender." pic.twitter.com/NrAkakiAeY — Brandon P (@Brandopinione) February 15, 2024

Most Americans would be happy if police just went back to arresting bad guys and keeping them in jail.