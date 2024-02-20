NBA Legend Charles Barkley Drops Truth Bomb About San Francisco During NBA All-Star Game (VIDEO)

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley delivered a scathing critique of San Francisco’s crime situation during the live broadcast of the NBA All-Star game.

The conversation, which unfolded on air, involved Barkley alongside notable figures such as Reggie Miller, former NBA player with the Indiana Pacers, and current Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game was held in Indianapolis for the first time since 1985 on Sunday.

The discussion began with a playful ribbing about the chilly weather in Indianapolis, the game’s host city when Draymond Green made a quip about the host city’s temperatures.

“Hey Reggie [Miller], we love you, let’s not have another All-Star [game] in Indiana,” Green joked. “Let’s let this be the last one, my friend.”

Without skipping a beat, Barkley responded with a sharp contrast, “Hey Reggie, if you had a choice of being in the cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?”

His comment immediately sparked a reaction from the commentators. One of the commentators said, “We love San Francisco.”

“No, we don’t,” Barkley shot back, adding, “You can’t even walk around down there.”

Green was quick to defend his city. “Yes, you can walk around,” he stated, countering Barkley’s insinuation that San Francisco streets were unsafe.

Barkley doubled down on his stance, saying, “Yeah, with a bulletproof vest.”

