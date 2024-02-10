MUST WATCH: Ohio Sheriff Richard Jones Issues Stark Warning After Meeting with FBI Dir. Chris Wray on Illegal Immigration — More Terror Threats Now Than Before 9/11: “It’s Not a Matter of If, It’s a Matter of When”

In the wake of a National Sheriff’s Association Conference in Washington, D.C., Sheriff Richard Jones of Butler County, Ohio, is sounding the alarm over national security threats posed by illegal immigrants and potential terrorist activities within the country.

Following his return from a meeting where FBI Director Christopher Wray shared insights into the current threat landscape, Jones has made it his mission to ensure his department is ready to face any potential threats.

“They’re here not to be our friends. Some of them are coming because they’re wanting to come here to the best country in the world. The way we see, some are coming here to do harm to us. And we were told by the FBI director, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Jones warned.

During the conference, Jones learned from federal agencies that there are more red flags for potential terrorist activity than there were before the September 11 attacks. With the U.S. currently engaging in military action in two countries, Jones highlighted that some of the thousands of people from 160 different countries present in the U.S. might harbor ill intent.

Drawing parallels to Israel’s security situation, Jones underscored the essential role local law enforcement could play in national security. He recounted the Israeli experience, where local police were critical in responding to attacks, suggesting a similar reliance on local law enforcement in the U.S. could be necessary.

Jones said:

“We were also told five sheriffs went to Israel five weeks after the attack. The only thing that saved the Israelis, the government, was the local police. They were outgunned, outmanned. They came over; the Palestinians did. They came over; they killed, raped. The sheriffs were there. They talked to the police. The local police are what saved that country. You can’t just call, even in Israel; you can’t just call the military up, and they’re going to be there, okay? They went house to house, raping, killing the Israeli police. When our guys got there, the sheriffs said, “They just don’t hate us; they hate you guys equally. And the same people that train them are the same people that train people to hate us.” The FBI director said when 911 hit, “There’s more red flags now than then.” And he said, “These are people that want to kill us and do harm to us now.” So you’re wondering, I want everybody to know what I know. I can’t tell you everything, but I want the public to know that we are, in a terrible way right now, the United States. And I’m going to give to the local, the United States. We’re on the defense. You can’t be just defense and not have an offense. We have no offense. We’re just defense. We’re absorbing these attacks. We’re in other countries. We’re supplying them with weapons. We’re supplying them with our treasure, our money, and we’re not doing much back home.”

In a stark revelation, Jones highlighted the refusal of the current U.S. President to engage with the nation’s sheriffs and police chiefs on these pressing security issues, particularly those related to border control and the resultant crime surge. This, according to Jones, signifies a troubling gap in the nation’s defense strategy against such threats.

Despite the dire warnings, Jones insists his aim is not to incite fear but to ensure the public is informed and prepared for the challenges ahead. “We are under attack,” Jones cautioned, urging citizens to remain vigilant and supportive of law enforcement efforts to safeguard the community and nation at large.

Stay tuned for a follow-up article that delves deeper into these issues, including the imminent attack on the 2024 presidential election.

