MUST SEE: Senator J.D. Vance Explains How Senate RINOs Pulled a Fast One to Take Down President Trump! – And How They Were Exposed (VIDEO)

On Monday morning, Trump-supporting Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) posted a shocking report at The American Conservative and on X about the Senate RINOs’ plot to take out Trump and destroy the MAGA movement.

According to Senator Vance, the Senate funding package that was passed on Super Bowl Sunday thanks to 18 RINO Senators, included language that makes it impossible for President Trump to terminate the Ukraine War funding into his second term.

Once again – Here are the 18 Senate RINOs who voted on this Ukraine funding package that is designed to destroy Trump and the MAGA movement.

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

John Kennedy (R-LA)

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

John Thune (R-SD)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Todd Young (R-IN)

The legislation passed cloture in a rare Super Bowl Sunday vote.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) on Monday joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the Senator’s report in The American Conservative.

Senator Vance explains how the RINOs are using the Ukraine funding to target and ruin President Trump once and for all.

Steve Bannon: I want to take some time and walk through this because this audience must understand this. This piece headline said how the Republican Party and the Senate is working on, on funding the Ukraine forever war and to stop the reelection of Donald Trump. I want to take our time and go through this piece because this is the type of kind of intellectual work that we need to frame this debate so people know what’s going on. Can you walk us through that, sir?

Senator Vance: Yeah. Steve. So, so first of all, just think about this in two phases, and we’ll walk through each. There’s the political phase to prevent Donald Trump from being elected president. And then there’s sort of an insurance policy phase where even if he is president, this bill contains wording that would effectively make it illegal for him to discharge his campaign promises as president. But let’s start with the political dynamic here, Steve. You saw this play out over the last two weeks. So McConnell and a few other Republican leaders come out and say, we’ve got this great piece of bipartisan policy, when in reality, the bipartisan border policies you’ve talked about, we’ve talked about, was a disaster.

So step two is then to say, well, we can’t advance this great piece of policy. Why can’t we advance this policy? Because of Donald Trump, because of the MAGA Republicans in the House, and because of their allies in the Senate. So you do this two step where you say that Democrats have done a great job on policy, and then you immediately turn around and say it’s Donald Trump’s fault that this great policy is not passing. And why are they doing this, Steve?

They’re doing it to apply as much political pressure as possible to House Republicans to get in line and support this Ukraine funding. And importantly, the fight is not even close to over. So you’re going to have a fight over the government funding deadline, which will involve whether we fund Ukraine, in part. You’re going to have this talk of a discharge petition, effectively, where a few Republicans give control of the House floor to Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House, to try to pass more Ukraine funding. There’s going to be an omnibus package where I’m sure Ukraine funding will be on the docket. And the point is that the establishment’s obsession with funding Ukraine will force them to throw Donald Trump under the bus again and again and again. This will be a nonstop, rinse and repeat news cycle where every time the republican party gets close to standing on principle and beating back $61 billion of Ukraine funding, you will have the republican establishment singing the praises of Democrats and then attacking our nominee. And of course, as we get deeper and deeper into the spring and summer, Steve, the political cost is going to be greater and greater.

You know this as well as anybody, but there will be advertisements run against Donald Trump and swing states that say, look, even some Senate Republicans are saying this was great policy, but Donald Trump killed it. We know voters are really worried about the chaos of the Biden administration, especially on the world stage. They will run advertisements saying, we had a solution to the chaos. But then Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans killed it. This is a constant structure within which they can drive down voter turnout on the republican side and drive up democratic turnout on their side in an effort to destroy Donald Trump politically. And I think, Steve, you’re going to see this news cycle repeat itself. The particulars will be a little bit different, but the news cycle will repeat itself. And the goal is going to be to destroy a potential Trump presidency.

Watch the entire segment here. It is important to understand how slick these RINOs are in their attempt to destroy Trump and the MAGA movement.