MUST SEE: The Democrats’ Nine Step Plan to Gaslight America and Blame Donald Trump for Joe Biden’s Border Crisis

by

Western Lensman released The Democrat’s Nine Point Plan to blame Joe Biden’s border crisis on Donald Trump.

This is absolutely brilliant!

Western Lensman: The Democrat election playbook explained a nine step plan to blame Donald Trump for the border crisis.

Step one, flood the country for three years with millions of illegal aliens.
Step two, watch approval numbers on the border drop below 20%.
Step three, election year is here. Decide you need to act now that you’ve let millions of illegals into the country and the American people are pissed.
Step four, line up some rhinos in the Senate to assist with the next phase of the plan.
Step five, work with the RINOs on a bipartisan basis to devise a garbage piece of legislation that would make the crisis considerably worse.
Step six, ensure the bill is so bad that becomes toxic for Republicans, so much so that even the Republican RINO leadership who helped negotiate it is forced to abandon it.
Step seven, message the doomed legislation as the strongest immigration and border bill in history, knowing the media will faithfully echo your propaganda.
Step eight, claim the only reason Republicans abandon the bill is because Trump wants to use the open border as a campaign issue.
Step nine, adopt your new 2024 campaign mantra the border crisis is Trump’s fault.

Then, every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump.

In 2017 under President Donald Trump, the US recorded its lowest number of illegal aliens entering the country in 47 years.

Only 310,000 made it across the border in 2017.

That is one-tenth the number that walked across Joe Biden’s open borders in 2023 –  3.2 million! The highest number ever by far!

Via Kanekoa the Great.

Here are the number of nationwide border encounters under Trump and Biden, via Kanekoa:

2023: 3,201,144
2022: 2,766,582
2021: 1,956,519
2020: 405,036
2019: 859,501
2018: 404,142
2017: 310,531

And here is the truth.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.