MSNBC Hosts in Full Meltdown Mode Over Special Counsel Comments on Biden’s Age and Memory (VIDEO)

It was all hands on deck at MSNBC tonight, as their primetime hosts huddled together at the news desk to pick apart the findings of the Biden special counsel.

They were BIG MAD that the special counsel had the nerve to question Biden’s age and memory.

These people are not journalists. They are not news media. They are palace guards for Democrats. Their job is to spin news in favor of Biden and other Dems and to attack any and all Republicans.

From Townhall:

MSNBC did not disappoint either, highlighting how not recalling things in a deposition is routine. Like CNN’s Toobin, Lawrence O’Donnell and Ari Melber were not pleased with the derogatory, partisan cheap shots aimed at Biden regarding his age and mental health. The whole segment oozed with Acela Media’s other sin: an addiction to credentialism, where opinions they find disagreeable are dismissed due to a lack of experts making the arguments. In this case, Mr. Hur isn’t a doctor, so who cares about the language in Biden’s memory? Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and Chris Hayes participated in this panel. It’s what you’d expect to overhear from coastal elitist dining at a restaurant serving overpriced food.

Watch below as Lawrence O’Donnell does his best to make this all about Trump. It’s so sad.

MSNBC panel: How dare that “partisan” special counsel launch "cheap shot, derogatory attacks" against Biden by saying he has a "poor memory." pic.twitter.com/uQ9RD5uuJ0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Conservative columnist Kurt Schlichter commented:

So I turned MSNBC to see how they’re dealing with the disastrous press conference and it’s a giant Joe Biden tongue bath. All I can say is I hope that Biden bought them dinner first. This is great. Go all in on this crusty senile old piece of garbage, hacks. Please keep it up.… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 9, 2024

MSNBC is so predictable.