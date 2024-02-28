MOMENT OF TRUTH – Or More Lies? Hunter Biden Arrives at Capitol Hill for Closed Door Deposition on Family’s Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Grift

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill today for his closed door deposition before Congress in part of the Republican impeachment process against his father.

Hunter will testify today before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. Republicans have investigated numerous bank statements that place President Biden’s second son and crack addict at the very center of their impeachment inquiry. Congress alleges Hunter and his father engineered an elaborate web of lucrative, overseas business ventures that leaned heavily on Joe Biden’s international influence. Joe Biden, his brothers, his son, and family members have benefited financially from those shady arrangements.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) alleges that just one Suspicious Activity Report (SARS) on the Biden family’s finances that she reviewed at the Treasury Department earlier this year involved “tens of millions of dollars and then some.”

The Biden family has done well for themselves selling access to Old Joe.

Professor Jonathan Turley on Wednesday described how serious Hunter’s testimony is today for the future of the Biden family enterprise.

Jonathan Turley: this is the moment of truth that a lot of people have been waiting for. This is not a place where you can easily spin if you are inaccurate. If you run truthful, you can end up with federal charges and a brand new statute of limitations running, and he has a really precarious road ahead. I don’t know what some of his answers will be. We expect that he’s going to fall back on the fact that he was an addict, that his memory is not great. But the House committee has money transfers and emails that clearly show influence peddling going on, and he’s going to have to answer some of those questions. I think at the outset, they’re likely to drill down on what we all pretty much know, that President Biden lied when he said that he did not know anything about his son’s dealings. Hunter Biden himself contradicted that earlier. And while I might try to spin it a bit, I think he’s probably going to have to contradict his father.

Hunter Biden will be behind closed doors for several hours today testifying before Congress.

Democrats are likely already working on their response to this trainwreck.

Via Midnight Rider.