The Missing Crossfire Hurricane Binder: President Trump Demanded its Contents Be Released – The FBI Wants It Hidden from the American Public and Will Do Anything to Prevent Its Release

President Trump declassified a binder on January 19th, 2021.

The now infamous binder contains hundreds of pages about the Crossfire Hurricane scandal. It contains damaging information about the corrupt actors involved in our government. Two different DOJ Attorney General’s have defied President Trump’s direct lawful order to publish the binder in the Federal Register. It’s been over three years now, and the DOJ continues to defy the presidential order and every FOIA request to make it public. Can we now raid the homes of former acting AG Monty Wilkinson, and current AG Merrick Garland?

You can still find the link to this memorandum of declassification here.

The DOJ had already made redactions to protect sources and methods, and returned the binder back to the White House before Trump left office. But the corrupt FBI also wanted to hide names of those involved in the scandal. So, at the last minute, the DOJ demanded the binder comply with the 1974 Privacy Act. The Act requires any “agency” that releases records to also hide personal or identifiable name information. The DOJ knew this Act didn’t apply to the White House, it was a stall tactic. The courts decided this 22 years ago that the Privacy Act was based on FOIA requests, and the White House is not an agency.

The page below came from the memorandum on declassification of the materials like to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane scandal.

Hours before Trump left office on January 20th, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave the binder back to the DOJ, along with this memo. He asked the DOJ to make any Privacy Act redactions “out of an abundance of caution”. In the memo he asks they expeditiously release the binder when finished. Meadows foolishly expected this would take 3-4 days. It’s been over three years and still the contents of the binder have not released. Just the News previously obtained the Meadows memo from the National Archives, which also denied having a copy of the declassified binder.

Meadows admitted in interviews various agency’s often stalled or defied Trump’s orders. Meadows knew better than to rely on the DOJ to release this damaging binder after they left the White House. He should have released the binder to the public himself. But in doing so, there was a chance he would become a target of the DOJ and FBI. Unfortunately, the Biden regime has gone after him anyway and he was charged by Fani Willis in her RICO lawfare case against President Trump and his advisers and supporters.

The memorandum below is what Mr. Meadows sent to the DOJ Attorney General on January 20th, 2021.

The binder allegedly has intercepted transcripts made by the FBI on various Trump staff. It has the tasking orders and debriefings of Christopher Steele and Stefan Halper, the FBI’s main human sources in the Crossfire Hurricane scandal. There is a copy of the final FISA warrant approved by an intelligence court. It also contains details about Fiona Hill, who introduced Steele to the FBI, and much more. There is tremendously important information in this binder that has never seen the light of day.

Is it possible a copy of this binder was at Mar-a-Lago?

Using FOIA, many have tried to obtain the binder or communications around the redactions. On August 8th, 2022 Judicial Watch finally filed a lawsuit against the DOJ to obtain these Russia Hoax documents. Former Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel, who helped the House Intelligence Committee unravel the false Russia narrative, said: “It is illegal to hide documents from publication through the FOIA process, if their sole purpose is to cover up an embarrassment or unlawful activity. And that’s what’s going on right now.”

When Meadows delivered the binder and his memo to the DOJ, Jeffrey A. Rosen was the acting Attorney General. That afternoon of the 20th, after the transfer of power, Monty Wilkinson became the acting AG. It was Wilkinson, a former Holder/Lynch crony, who was responsible for preventing the release of the binder. He sat on it for 7 weeks until Merrick Garland was sworn in on March 11th. Garland then appointed Wilkinson a Director who now oversees the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (EOUSA).

In an explosive development in August 2022 following the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, sources close to the high-profile investigation revealed that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was specifically aimed at recovering a “missing top-secret binder.”

This document is rumored to contain damning evidence of former President Barack Obama’s CIA and FBI involvement in initiating the Russia collusion narrative against President Trump.

Back in August 2022 after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago raid, investigative reporter Paul Sperry had his Twitter account taken down for the second time after he tweeted about the Mar-a-Lago raid and what the FBI was looking for.

According to Paul Sperry, the FBI agents spent 9 hours looking for details on what President Trump took with him when he left office on the Crossfire Hurricane FBI spying scandal.

The FBI and DOJ cannot let the American public know the truth of their criminal acts and attempted coup of President Trump’s administration. So these lawless agencies, under the direction of the Biden White House, raided Trump’s home looking for the documents that may indict their organizations.

Paul Sperry lost his Twitter account after posting this tweet.

Sperry also tweeted a list of “conflicted” DOJ officials who were “briefed on the Mar-a-Lago raid”, and noted that “CNN is admonishing reporters not to call the FBI raid of Trump’s home a “raid,” but instead to term it as a “judge-approved search.” Conflicted DOJ officials:

Nicholas McQuaid

Lisa Monaco

Lisa Monaco is currently serving as the US Deputy Attorney General. Sperry also tweeted: "Funny, don't remember the FBI raiding Chappaqua or Whitehaven to find the 33,000 potentially classified documents Hillary Clinton deleted," adding "And she was just a former secretary of state, not a former president."

It appears there is more to the Mar-a-Lago raid than they are disclosing.

And it could be even more sinister than we originally suspected.

Last week independent journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag released a fresh report on the CIA and FBI spies targeting the Trump campaign and Trump administration.

In their report they mentioned the mysterious Deep State binder of Crossfire Hurricane documents.

Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket.

It now appears that not only did the FBI-CIA intelligence agencies spy on Trump and members of the campaign, but they hired it out to Five Eyes intelligence group, lied about it to the Trump administration, continued to spy on President Trump during his time in office, refused to release the binder of incriminating evidence to the American public, and then raided the former US President’s home looking for a copy of that same binder.

Does this sound like the America you learned about as a child?