Military Survey: One World Leader’s Regime is Overwhelmingly Considered the Greatest Threat to America

Over 200 service members currently serving in the U.S. military took part in an independent survey conducted by the author last fall. Some of the results were recently published by The Gateway Pundit.

In part of the survey, military members lasered in on the greatest threat to the nation.

When asked whether China’s Xi Jinping, Iran’s Ali Khamenei, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, or America’s Joe Biden was the greatest threat to U.S. freedoms, 91.7 percent—201 of the survey’s 229 participants—named President Joe Biden. Nineteen others named Xi Jinping.

Emphasizing that their views don’t reflect those of the Department of Defense or Department of the Army, The Gateway Pundit spoke to two of the survey’s participants on the condition of pseudonymity due to concern about reprisals.

Robbie Barnes (a pseudonym), an Army Sergeant First Class (SFC) with over 20 years of service, agreed with the majority. He identified President Joe Biden and his administration to be America’s greatest threat, explaining that “the Biden administration has systematically worked to erode our government and our freedoms from the inside out.”

With respect to the military, SFC Barnes said, “this has come in the form of ramming woke ideology, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and an unlawful COVID-19 mandate down our throats.” According to him, “[Biden and his administration has] worked to erode our own internal security with these things.”

As a result, he now questions the U.S. military’s ability to successfully fight a war on foreign soil. Reported by The Gateway Pundit, approximately 82 percent of the survey’s participants agreed, suggesting that the United States could not win a war against a near-peer threat, like China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia. The previous article also revealed the U.S. is not trained or equipped enough to face a combat deployment.

“But apart from that,” SFC Barnes said, “we’re having millions of illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.” This is a concern for him because “many are military-aged males that we have no idea where they’re from or where they’re going.” For this reason, he fears “there’s an incredible danger growing here at home, and Biden is doing nothing to stop it.”

In a Homeland Security Committee hearing near the end of last year, Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) shared that there were 169 terror watchlist encounters by Border Patrol between the ports of entry at the southern border in fiscal year 2023. The number exceeded not only a record-setting fiscal year 2022, but also the last six fiscal years combined.

As recently reported by The Gateway Pundit, Chinese nationals are also flooding across the border at record-setting levels and Chinese special operations forces may be among these groups.

Unchecked Pay-to-Play

Officer Alvin Johnson (a pseudonym) suggested the current political climate, concerning the military, is the result of events that date back at least 50 years. Vested interests of the military-industrial complex going back to the Vietnam War era were the springboard for what was to come, according to him. “Today, public policy is clearly influenced by the military-industrial complex and everyone knows it,” he explained.

For Officer Johnson, “today’s political climate was further fortified when George Herbert Walker Bush took office, [a time when] insider trading was emboldened.” And following this, he pointed to “the military-industrial complex and Big Pharma backing the candidates we’re seeing win elections, not because they’re good for the country but because they have endless financial ability to do what they want.”

“These people are useful idiots, like [former president Barrack] Obama and [president] Joe Biden,” he said. “There’s no longer a moral compass that guides the nation. It’s all about the system—a system backed by the military-industrial complex and Big Pharma.”

Former president Donald Trump was “the enigma,” according to Officer Johnson. “He wasn’t backed or controlled by the military-industrial complex or Big Pharma,” he explained. “Instead, he was a threat to the order of things, for not being backed or controlled by them.”

“Everyone from the FBI to military leaders to dirty politicians knew and still know that he would blow the lid off of their decades-long schemes,” Officer Johnson argued. “Donald Trump is too unpredictable for a system predicated on control and pay-to-play schemes.”

“[Trump] creates an imbalance in the system, and seems more concerned about making America a better place to live, which is a far cry from what the globalists are attempting to achieve,” Officer Johnson shared. Opinions about whether Trump is the best candidate for the American people is a debate for another day, he said. “But the one thing that is certain,” he argued, “is that he is not good for the Deep State.”