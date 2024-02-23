MASSIVE Crowd Packs Rock Hill, South Carolina Arena to See President Trump – Pro-America Crowd Chants “F**k Joe Biden!” (VIDEO) — And… LIVE FEED VIDEO FROM RALLY AT 4 PM ET

President Donald J. Trump will hold a final “Get Out the Vote” rally at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon.

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina was PACKED this afternoon.

Prior to President Trump taking the stage the pro-America crowd chanted “F**k Joe Biden!”

Via Midnight Rider.



Trump was scheduled to start speaking at 4 PM eastern.

President Trump was still speaking at 5 PM.

Here is the livestream from today’s Trump rally in South Carolina.