Marjorie Taylor Greene Erupts at COVID-19 Vaccine Hearing, Says: ‘I’m Not a Doctor, But I Recognize Bullsh-t When I Hear It’

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic convened on Thursday to commence the first part of its hearing series titled “Assessing America’s Vaccine Safety Systems, Part One.” Chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the hearing aimed to dissect the effectiveness of vaccine safety reporting, injury response, and compensation mechanisms post the contentious COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The federal government’s surveillance system, designed to monitor injuries from vaccinations, has come under criticism for failing to adequately inform the public about vaccine injury reports.

This failure has contributed to eroding trust in vaccine safety, according to some experts. The compensation process for those adversely affected by the COVID-19 vaccine also faced scrutiny for apparent inefficiencies in handling the surge of claims related to the novel vaccine.

Chairman Wenstrup criticized the Biden regime for the coercion of healthy Americans into compliance with “unscientific vaccine mandates” without a robust system in place for protecting and compensating individuals who suffered harm due to vaccination.

“This hearing is an important step to increase vaccine transparency and to ensure that victims of future vaccine injuries are properly compensated,” said Chairman Wenstrup.

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that while the United States does have a vaccine injury compensation program, many Americans who have filed claims after being injured by the experimental COVID vaccines have not received compensation and many were denied for not meeting the standard of proof.

The CICP’s data for Fiscal Years 2010 through 2024, current as of January 1, 2024, shows a total of 13,406 claims filed, out of which 12,854 are related to COVID-19 injuries.

“Of the 12,854 COVID-19 countermeasure claims, 9,682 allege injuries/deaths from COVID-19 vaccines and 3,172 allege injuries/deaths from other COVID-19 countermeasures. This 3,172 claims include those where it is unclear upon initial submission of the claim whether the injury/death is alleged from a vaccine or a non-vaccine COVID-19 countermeasure,” Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) wrote on its website.

All of this happened after the release of the COVID-19 vaccination. To date, only 11 of these have received compensation. This figure represents a rise of three since November 1, 2023, and an increase of eight since October 1, 2022.

During the hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered a fiery testimony, questioning the rapid authorization of COVID-19 vaccines and highlighting the volume of adverse event reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“I’m not a doctor, but I have a Ph.D. in recognizing bullsh-t when I hear it,” said Rep. Greene

Greene cited figures indicating a substantial number of reports of vaccine injuries and deaths, emphasizing the disparity between these numbers and the limited compensation provided through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP).

“In December, in the middle of December, I think it was the 10th or the 11th, the first vaccine was approved. It was authorized under emergency use. Boom. 10,596 reports in less than a month. In 2021, there were 706,767 reports on VAERS for vaccine injuries and deaths. In 2022, it was 206,676. In 2023, the numbers went down because the mandates stopped. Now, let’s talk a little bit more about the vaccines here. We have reports of deaths, 18,372; permanent disabilities, 17,842; hospitalizations, 86,452; emergency room or office visits, 315,048; serious adverse events, 113,449. This is from the Congressional Research Service about VAERS. All kinds of injuries: miscarriages, heart attacks, myocarditis, permanent disability, neurological problems. And it goes on and on and on. These are the reports from people being forced to take vaccines. Shouldn’t have happened.”

Rep. Greene also acknowledged the presence of Brianne Dressen, a participant in a vaccine clinical trial who suffered injuries and faced significant medical expenses. Dressen’s case was presented as an example of the challenges individuals face when seeking help from the injury compensation system.

Rep. Greene sharply criticized health executives for hastily approving an experimental vaccine despite awareness of its safety concerns, and now they have extended authorization to toddlers.

“Dr. [Peter Marks], you admitted to [Brianne Dressen] that vaccine injuries are real. That they’re real. Although, you rushed through the authorization. And now you’ve authorized that children should receive these vaccines. And even babies as young as six months old. That is shameful. That’s shameful,” said Greene.

“It’s time to be honest about the vaccine injured. And we need to stop allowing these Covid-19 vaccines to be given out to children,” Greene concluded.

WATCH: