Man With “No Fixed Address” Arrested in Connection With Toddler’s Murder in Sanctuary County in Maryland

The Prince George’s County homicide unit has arrested 25-year-old Nelson Granados-Trejo in connection with the murder of a toddler in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

In the police report, it was noted Nelson Granados-Trejo had “no fixed address” but did not give details if he was an illegal immigrant.

On February 8th, two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres was shot and killed on the 1400 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park after two groups were involved in a shoot-out.

After launching an investigation, PG County police arrested four suspects in connection with the shoot-out and on Monday, Nelson Granados-Trejo was arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder.

Prince George’s County Council in 2019 voted unanimously to “bar all county agencies from engaging in immigration enforcement.”

Fifth suspect in custody in connection with toddler’s murder. https://t.co/TWj1SbmQ58 pic.twitter.com/YnH80ehTsq — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 26, 2024

Per PG County Police Department:

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of a toddler in Langley Park. The arrested suspect is 25-year-old Nilson Granados-Trejo of no fixed address. On February 8, 2024, a detective working in the area of the 1400 block of Kanawha Street heard gunfire and attempted to locate a crime scene. The detective discovered two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital. The toddler’s mother was also shot. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Since the murder, the PGPD has identified and arrested four other suspects – to include a 15-year-old male from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old male from Hyattsville. They are both charged as adults. The Homicide Unit has also arrested 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios of Lewisdale. The preliminary investigation revealed two groups of males exchanged gunfire near where the victim and his mother were walking. The two victims were not the intended targets. Granados-Trejo is charged with first and second degree murder. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond Status.