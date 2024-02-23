Majority of US Voters Believe Cheating Will Affect Outcome of 2024 Election – Only 37% Say It Is Not Likely – Mostly Democrats, Of Course

A majority of US voters believe cheating will affect the outcome of the 2024 election.

That number includes 52% of all voters, 74%, or three-fourths of Republican voters, and only 32% of Democrat voters. Even one-third of Democrat voters believe the fraud will affect the 2024 election!

Rasmussen reported:



A year ago the number who expected chearting to affect the upcoming election was 54% so it has come down only slightly over the past year.

A majority of voters think cheating will affect the outcome of the 2024 Presidential election. Only 37% say it isn’t likely. More At Rasmussen Reports: https://t.co/ob3MLqlGqQ pic.twitter.com/nS51npjcTM — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 23, 2024

The numbers remain high since the stolen 2020 presidential election.

A shocking poll released in December 2023 found that one-in-five voters who cast mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election admit to participating in at least one kind of voter fraud.

The Heartland Institute took the polling results a step further: they measured “the effect of mail-in ballot fraud in the Trump-Biden race for the White House” through their report, titled “Who Really Won the 2020 Election?”

Spoiler Alert: President Trump won outright in 26 of the 29 scenarios. If you include a tie-breaker, Trump won 27 out of 29.

That and the fact that Joe Biden has no support and is a dementia patient.