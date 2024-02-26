MAGA: Make Argentina Great Again – Buenos Aries Press Publishes Favorable Report on President Milei’s Meeting with President Trump at CPAC 2024

In case you missed it… Argentina President Javiar Milei “The Lion” spoke at CPAC on Saturday. And then he met President Trump backstage before the former US President’s speech to the conservative conference.

When the two embraced, President Trump was a bit taken back by Milei’s energy and joy! It really was an incredible scene captured by Presidential Spokesperson Manuel Adorni.

Milei told Trump, “President! I’m very happy to meet you. You are very generous to me.”

President Trump responded, “You’re doing a great job. MAGA! Make Argentina Great Again! Come on, let’s have some pictures.”

Milei was filled with joy and energy.

His speech later was spectacular.

The Buenos Aries Times later wrote a very fair and positive article about Milei’s appearance at CPAC.

President Javier Milei greeted former US president Donald Trump in Washington DC on Saturday as he made a headline speech to the Republican Party's most conservative wing in the United States of America. Known for their distinctive hair, spicy oratory and rejection of traditional political norms, Milei, 53, met Trump, 77, backstage prior to their speeches at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an event in Washington that draws together some of the former US president's biggest backers. The 90-second encounter, in which Milei is overcome by emotion and greets Trump enthusiastically, was filmed and published on social media by Presidential Spokesperson Manuel Adorni. "I'm very happy," said Milei. "You are very generous to me," added the libertarian. Afterwards, the former US president mentioned the far-right leader in his speech to the conference. "He is one of the few who can make Argentina great again," Trump said of Milei, who was present in the auditorium at the time. "I want to thank the president of Argentina, who had a lot of publicity. He is a great gentleman, he is 'MAGA': Make Argentina Great Again. He can do it. Javier Milei. Thank you Milei, thank you very much, it's a great honour to have you here," said Trump, who was introduced to the crowd as the United States' "next president."… …In a lengthy speech later to the main auditorium, Milei adapted Trump's campaign slogan to his own political journey, declaring that his government "will not give up on making Argentina great again." Milei, who has slashed government spending since taking office last December, is intending to put Argentina back on the road to growth. In the grip of a deep crisis with inflation running at 254 percent per annum, the La Libertad Avanza leader is facing resistance to his austerity approach on the streets and in Congress. Poverty current affects more than half of the population and soup kitchens are demanding food aid for the impoverished. In his CPAC address, the head of state blamed Argentina's decline on socialism and said he would stop at nothing to end the crisis. "The corrupt caste is made up of thieving politicians, who put their privileges above the welfare of Argentines. By corrupt businessmen, who do business with corrupt politicians. By corrupt media outlets, who are very angry with us because we eliminated their state advertising," Milei declared, who appeared alongside large US flags. "Also trade unionists who take care of their business, against the people. And professionals who live off the religion of the state. Therefore, they will become aware of the great fight we are putting up, but we are not going to give up on making Argentina great again," he said to applause from the crowd.

