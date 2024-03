President Donald Trump is visiting Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday — a place that has turned into the epicenter of a growing feud between Texas and federal authorities over how to tackle the migrant crisis and who has jurisdiction over that part of the US-Mexico border.

Eagle Pass, Texas is at the epicenter of Joe Biden’s illegal alien invasion of America.

RSBN has the LIVE FEED of President Trump and Governor Greg Abbott at the border.

The live-stream started at 2 PM ET on Thursday, Feb. 29.