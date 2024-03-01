Liberal Hollywood Celebs Are Throwing a Fit Over Supreme Court’s Decision to Hear Trump Immunity Case

As you probably know, the United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Trump immunity case and liberals in Hollywood are not taking the news well.

Rob Reiner and his fellow leftist travelers in tinseltown are having an absolute meltdown on social media, calling the SCOTUS illegitimate and worse.

They simply cannot control their hatred of Trump. They’re seething with rage.

Breitbart News reported:

Hollywood Celebrities Freak as SCOTUS Takes Up Trump Immunity Case: ‘F**k The Supreme Court’ The day after the Supreme Court ruled that it would take up former President Donald Trump’s immunity case, Hollywood celebrities appear to have received their marching orders — to smear and delegitimize the court in the mind of the American public. With alarming ferocity, Hollywood stars are trying to gin up popular outrage, using the ruling as an opportunity to push the Democrats’ agenda of packing the court and singling out Justice Clarence Thomas for more political persecution. “Fuck the Supreme Court,” wrote Ellen Barkin. “Thomas needs to be in jail,” rocker Steven van Zandt posted. “Dems must push to expand the court,” CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer wrote.

See their desperate tweets below:

The country needs to know what this Supreme Court decision means. It ends any possibility of justice for Trump. It ends the concept of “no man is above the law.” Adding to its vile blatant violation of separation of Church and State, it becomes the most corrupt Court in history. — Stevie Van Zandt☮️ (@StevieVanZandt) February 29, 2024

Republicans in the Senate refused to hold Trump accountable for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the US Government. Now Republicans on the Supreme Court have just given him a get out of jail free card. It’s now up to voters to rid US of this cancerous threat to Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 29, 2024

SCOTUS has lost its last shred of legitimacy. Slow walking the immunity case is the final straw. Dems must push to expand the court, add 18 year term limits, and a full ethics investigation of Clarence Thomas. https://t.co/2N4sCrLO20 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 29, 2024

The GOP Supreme Court just insured the nation will not receive a verdict in Trump’s attempted coup trial before the election. Trump’s immunity claim is preposterous. https://t.co/X25E965JbK — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 29, 2024

It would be funny if it wasn’t so demented and sad.