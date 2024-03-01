Liberal Hollywood Celebs Are Throwing a Fit Over Supreme Court’s Decision to Hear Trump Immunity Case

by

As you probably know, the United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Trump immunity case and liberals in Hollywood are not taking the news well.

Rob Reiner and his fellow leftist travelers in tinseltown are having an absolute meltdown on social media, calling the SCOTUS illegitimate and worse.

They simply cannot control their hatred of Trump. They’re seething with rage.

Breitbart News reported:

Hollywood Celebrities Freak as SCOTUS Takes Up Trump Immunity Case: ‘F**k The Supreme Court’

The day after the Supreme Court ruled that it would take up former President Donald Trump’s immunity case, Hollywood celebrities appear to have received their marching orders — to smear and delegitimize the court in the mind of the American public.

With alarming ferocity, Hollywood stars are trying to gin up popular outrage, using the ruling as an opportunity to push the Democrats’ agenda of packing the court and singling out Justice Clarence Thomas for more political persecution.

“Fuck the Supreme Court,” wrote Ellen Barkin.

“Thomas needs to be in jail,” rocker Steven van Zandt posted.

“Dems must push to expand the court,” CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer wrote.

See their desperate tweets below:

It would be funny if it wasn’t so demented and sad.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.