“Let’s Remember Who the Hell We Are” – Biden Uses Distasteful Language During National Prayer Breakfast (VIDEO)

On Thursday, Joe Biden and a number of congressional members delivered speeches at the National Prayer Breakfast held on Capitol Hill.

Biden was the keynote speaker of the event and called for Republicans and Democrats to come together in unity.

He told the crowd of lawmakers, lobbyists, and religious leaders, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

At the conclusion of his speech, Biden slipped up and used distasteful language.

The 81-year-old president stated, “Remember — let’s remember who the hell we — hell we are.”

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden Swears At National Prayer Breakfast pic.twitter.com/Ygo9rWD814 — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) February 2, 2024

Biden’s use of hell was clearly used out of the Biblical context, which made many pastors in attendance feel as if Biden shouldn’t have spoken at the breakfast at all.

Per The Whitehouse:

My prayer for all of you — in my church, we’ve taken the 22nd Psalm and turned it into a — a hymn. And it says, “And he will raise you up on eagle’s wings and bear you on the breath of dawn and make you to shine like the sun. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.” That’s sincerely my prayer to all of you. We have really tough, tough differences. We really go at one another. But remember — let’s remember who the hell we — hell we are. We’re the United States of America. It’s all about dignity and respect. So, let’s practice it. Thank you for having me. It’s good to be back.

Biden’s call for unity is rich coming from him, considering he’s called Trump supporters MAGA extremists for the last three years.