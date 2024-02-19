The Left’s 3 Biggest Lies about Pres. Trump Exposed (Video)

By now you have heard the mantra. President Trump will “end democracy.” He will “start World War III.” Trump is “encouraging Russia to invade our NATO allies.” Of course all of these are lies. But why are these lies dominating the air waves now? There IS a reason why the left is resorting to them.

What the left wing propagandists don’t understand is that it is all backfiring on them. Just as the weaponization of our judicial system against conservatives, including President Trump has backfired, this latest set of lies is having a similar effect.