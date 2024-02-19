The Left’s 3 Biggest Lies about Pres. Trump Exposed (Video)

by

By now you have heard the mantra. President Trump will “end democracy.” He will “start World War III.” Trump is “encouraging Russia to invade our NATO allies.” Of course all of these are lies. But why are these lies dominating the air waves now? There IS a reason why the left is resorting to them.

What the left wing propagandists don’t understand is that it is all backfiring on them. Just as the weaponization of our judicial system against conservatives, including President Trump has backfired, this latest set of lies is having a similar effect.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.