Left Wing Billionaire George Soros Buying Hundreds of American Radio Stations Ahead of 2024 Election

George Soros, the left’s favorite billionaire, is buying up American radio stations by the hundreds, ahead of the 2024 election.

This is obviously part of a strategy, because that’s what Soros does. He hatches backdoor plans to exert influence over American politics. A few years back, he pumped a ton of cash into district attorney races across the country and we all know how that worked out.

This is his new plan. Could there be more to this than gaining media influence?

The Washington Times reports:

George Soros scoops up 220 U.S. radio stations ahead of 2024 election George Soros has purchased a potentially controlling stake in America’s second-largest chain of radio stations. According to bankruptcy filings cited Wednesday in the New York Post, his Soros Fund Management has bought $400 million of debt in the Audacy chain. The Post reported that the Fund’s stake comes to about 40% of Audacy’s debt, at a value of about 50 cents on the dollar. “Although not a majority, [that] could yield effective control of the media giant when it emerges from bankruptcy,” the Post wrote. A Republican insider “close to the situation” told the Post that Mr. Soros could be making the election-year purchase in a bid to influence public opinion. “This is scary,” the source said.

Why is he even being allowed to do this?

The left despises conservative talk radio. Do you think Soros owned stations will allow it?