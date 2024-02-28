Lee Zeldin Drops a Truth Bomb on CNN Following Michigan Primary – Trump Beat ALL Democrats Combined (VIDEO)

by
CNN cuts off Lee Zeldin after he points out Trump had more votes than all Democrats combined.

Former Congressman Lee Zeldin went on CNN on Tuesday night after President Trump’s latest victory in the Michigan primary.

Deep state plant Nikki Haley could only must 28% of the primary vote even with her Democrat voter base.

Lee Zeldin noted that President Trump received more votes in Michigan than all Democrat primary votes COMBINED. Zeldin added, “It’s possible that the ENTIRE blue wall gets painted red this November.”

CNN did NOT want to hear that and promptly cut him off.

It was too much truth for the leftist panel.

Lee Zeldin: You know, there’s a big enthusiasm gap. If you, if you look right now, there’s, you know, 26, 27% of the vote in between the Democratic turnout, the Republican turnout, the republican turnout is right now far trouncing the Democratic turnout. And there’s a percentage of the total vote that we’re waiting to see come in. It’ll be interesting to see what comes in from Wayne county. Yes, I get that. But President Trump’s number at the moment is actually more than all of the Democratic Party primary voters together. So I would say that President Trump, when looking at the amount of people who are coming out to vote for him tonight, would be very encouraged by the amount of votes that he is getting compared to all the Democrats who have shown up.

That was enough for the other seven liberals on the panel. They promptly ignored Lee and moved on.

Via Lee Zeldin on X.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.