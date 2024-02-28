Lee Zeldin Drops a Truth Bomb on CNN Following Michigan Primary – Trump Beat ALL Democrats Combined (VIDEO)

Former Congressman Lee Zeldin went on CNN on Tuesday night after President Trump’s latest victory in the Michigan primary.

Deep state plant Nikki Haley could only must 28% of the primary vote even with her Democrat voter base.

Lee Zeldin noted that President Trump received more votes in Michigan than all Democrat primary votes COMBINED. Zeldin added, “It’s possible that the ENTIRE blue wall gets painted red this November.”

CNN did NOT want to hear that and promptly cut him off.

It was too much truth for the leftist panel.

Lee Zeldin: You know, there’s a big enthusiasm gap. If you, if you look right now, there’s, you know, 26, 27% of the vote in between the Democratic turnout, the Republican turnout, the republican turnout is right now far trouncing the Democratic turnout. And there’s a percentage of the total vote that we’re waiting to see come in. It’ll be interesting to see what comes in from Wayne county. Yes, I get that. But President Trump’s number at the moment is actually more than all of the Democratic Party primary voters together. So I would say that President Trump, when looking at the amount of people who are coming out to vote for him tonight, would be very encouraged by the amount of votes that he is getting compared to all the Democrats who have shown up.

That was enough for the other seven liberals on the panel. They promptly ignored Lee and moved on.

Via Lee Zeldin on X.

