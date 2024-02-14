LEAK: Judge Engoron to Release Verdict in Trump $370 Million Show Trial Friday – Trump Responds to Latest Leak

Judge Engoron will release his verdict in Trump’s $370 million New York City fraud trial this Friday, according to a leak to NBC News.

The non-jury Soviet-style show trial played out in court for 11 weeks. Judge Engoron delayed the verdict to mid-February after he demanded information about possible perjury by Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg at the eleventh hour.

Engoron has already ruled that Trump engaged in fraud and ordered the dissolution of Trump’s New York businesses. The New York appellate court stayed Engoron’s order.

Recall that radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James sought $370 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

James originally sought $250 million in damages from Trump.

In addition to increasing the amount of ‘damages’ she wanted Trump to pay, Letitia James sought a lifetime ban for him from the real estate industry.

In November a Deutsche Bank executive who worked to approve at least one of Trump’s loans testified that it is “atypical, but not entirely unusual” to reduce a client’s asset values and still approve a loan.

Trump called the prosecution “election interference at the highest level.”

NBC News reported:

State Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the $370 million civil fraud case in New York against former President Donald Trump and his company, is expected to issue his verdict in the trial by the end of the week, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told NBC News. “It is currently anticipated the Engoron decision will be released on Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances,” the person said Tuesday.

President Trump responded to the latest leak.

“IT HAS BEEN LEAKED ALL OVER THE PLACE TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA, PROBABLY BY THE CORRUPT JUDGE AND/OR ATTORNEY GENERAL, THAT A DECISION ON THE NEVER USED BEFORE (FOR SUCH PURPOSE!) CONSUMER FRAUD STATUTE, THAT HAS BEEN ILLEGALLY WEAPONIZED AGAINST ME, WILL BE RELEASED ON FRIDAY. JUDGE ENGORON WRONGFULLY RULED AGAINST ME BEFORE THE TRIAL EVEN STARTED, SAID THAT MAR-a-LAGO WAS ONLY WORTH $18,000,000, AND WAS ALREADY OVERTURNED FOUR TIMES ON APPEAL, A RECORD. THIS CROOKED JUDGEMENT WILL BE A DARK AND SAD DAY FOR THE JUSTICE SYSTEM IN NEW YORK STATE. NO DAMAGES, NO VICTIMS – ONLY SUCCESS. CASE ALREADY WON ON APPEAL…WITCH HUNT!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon.