LAUGHABLE: NY Times Journo Complains That Republicans Have Reduced Impeachment to a Partisan Political Weapon

Peter Baker of the New York Times is mad that Republicans are trying to impeach Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas and others. He actually claims that Republicans have reduced impeachment to a partisan political weapon.

Does anyone working in our media have an ounce of self awareness? Do any of them realize that most people can remember more than what has happened in the last 15 minutes?

Democrats impeached Trump twice over nothing, but now impeachment is just a partisan political weapon?

From the NY Times:

Inside Impeachment’s Rise as a Weapon of Partisan Warfare If the House follows through on this week’s committee recommendation and impeaches Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, it will be the first time in American history that a sitting cabinet officer has been impeached. But Mr. Mayorkas is not as lonely as all that. Republicans have also filed articles of impeachment against his boss, President Biden, as well as Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. director, while threatening them against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Indeed, threats of impeachment have become a favorite pastime for Republicans following the lead of former President Donald J. Trump, who has pressed his allies for payback for his own two impeachments while in office… But impeachment, once seen as perhaps the most serious check on corruption and abuse of power developed by the founders, now looks in danger of becoming a constitutional dead letter, just another weapon in today’s bitter, tit-for-tat partisan wars.

It’s amazing that this is real.

As Republicans pursue Biden and his team, impeachment, once the most serious check on corruption and abuse of power developed by the founders, now looks in danger of becoming a constitutional dead letter, just another weapon in today’s bitter partisan wars https://t.co/iHg3k0r0zk — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 2, 2024

Weird how that happened just all of a sudden, huh? Nice hacktivism though. — Ultra Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 2, 2024

Oh, *now* it's in danger of becoming another weapon? Every thing that Dems do suddenly becomes an issue when Republicans do it — pantsdailyon (@pantsdailyon) February 3, 2024

Do they really think no one remembers anything from the last seven years?