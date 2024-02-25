Kid Rock Tells Joe Rogan an INSANE Story About the Time He Visited the Mysterious Bohemian Grove (VIDEO)

Kid Rock recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast and while their conversation went on for quite a while and covered a wide range of topics, one segment stood out.

Many years ago, Kid Rock apparently visited Bohemian Grove, the resort/camp site that caters to the elite and is shrouded in mystery.

While there, he got into a fight with another attendee, and that isn’t even the craziest part of the story.

The Daily Caller has details:

‘I Just F*ckin’ Went At Him’: What The Heck Went Down With Kid Rock At Bohemian Grove?! Kid Rock claimed Thursday that he once got kicked out of Bohemian Grove for punching a kid in the head. Bohemian Grove is the stuff of every conspiracy theorist’s favorite party conversation. The secretive retreat in the depths of the Monte Rio woodland is operated by a large group of mostly American globalist elites, and is synonymous with alleged debauchery and corruption … so why was Kid Rock even there?… “I can’t remember [this] kid’s talking around this fire and … he starts popping that shit and I just fuckin’ went at him,” Kid Rock explained. “Gave him a couple. Helped him up. Was like, ‘hey, we good.’” He assumed everything was good until he was barred from a concert that night and kicked out of the retreat. But that isn’t even the craziest part. After a little more back and forth, Rogan brought up Alex Jones’ description of a giant owl statue at Bohemian Grove. “Oh! I was at the owl statue! This is fucking hilarious” Kid Rock jumped in. “So I’m there on day one, right? And we’re drinking beers like, it’s pretty laid back, there’s some really cool talks … but the first day, it was the first evening, and you gather around [this] owl by this lake … ” and suddenly he was surrounded by a “trove of celebrities.”

Watch the video below:

It’s a shame there is no video of his visit. It sounds like something out of a movie.