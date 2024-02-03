JUST-IN: PragerU Joins Forces With Arizona Department of Education to Bring Free K-12 Supplemental Educational Resources to Classrooms Throughout The State to Fight Back Against DEI, CRT, and Woke Sexual Material

PragerU and the Arizona Department of Education on Wednesday announced a new partnership to welcome PragerU Kids resources into K-12 public and charter school classrooms across the state.

PragerU Kids will provide educational shows, videos, worksheets, and magazines offered to parents and teachers across the state and combat “leftist-run institutions that push Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Critical Race Theory (CRT), and the sexualization of children,” according to a press release.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced the partnership, saying, “I am extremely pleased to give an endorsement for the PragerU materials.” The initiative was led by Horne and several GOP Arizona State Legislators, including State Rep. Jake Hoffman.

Arizona joins Oklahoma, Florida, Montana, and New Hampshire in providing honest lessons in history, government, capitalism, and American values in K-12 classrooms.

Fox News reports,

Arizona’s Department of Education (DOE) announced Wednesday a partnership with PragerU to teach K-12 students about America’s “rich history and values.” “I am extremely pleased to give an endorsement for the PragerU materials,” superintendent of public instruction Tom Horne said about the partnership. He continued, “They promote values such as patriotism, service, and citizenship and are rich in academic content. Materials that are provided by PragerU are an outstanding addition to every public school classroom and I encourage district and charter schools throughout Arizona to make them available to their students.” The Arizona DOE described partnership as an initiative to “expand the state’s offerings of educational materials.”

Ann Atkinson, a former Arizona State University Barrett Honors program leader, who was fired by the University for organizing an event earlier this year with conservative speakers Charlie Kirk, Dennis Prager, and Robert Kiyosaki, championed the news of anti-woke course material to restore educational freedom in the state.

“This is a breath of fresh air when contrasted with the ASU Barrett Honors College professors and deans who threw a fit over @DennisPrager, @charliekirk11 and @theRealKiyosaki simply having the right to speak at ASU,” Atkinson said in an X post.

PragerU provided the following press release to The Gateway Pundit: