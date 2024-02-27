JUST IN: Hazmat Team Arrives to Don Jr.’s Florida Home After He Receives Letter Containing White Powder and Death Threat

image: Axios

A hazmat team and firefighters arrived to Donald Trump Jr.’s Jupiter, Florida home after the former president’s son received a letter containing white powder and a written death threat.

“It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens,” Donald Trump Jr. told the Daily Caller. “Clearly, if this happened to a prominent Democrat it wouldn’t be tolerated and would drive news coverage for weeks. The media would blame all Republicans and force them to answer for it, But since it’s me, radical haters on the left will largely get a free pass and the media will barely flinch.”

It is unclear what the white substance was.

“The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly,” a spokesman for Trump said.

The Daily Beast was first to report on the white powder mailed to Don Jr.’s home

In February 2018, a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. with an unknown powdery substance was sent to a Manhattan apartment belonging to Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa.

Vanessa Trump was hospitalized.

Daniel Frisiello of Beverly, Massachusetts was arrested for sending a threatening letter to Vanessa Trump in 2018.

DEVELOPING…

