Joy Behar Says if Trump is Reelected, Putin Will Invade Europe and 13 Year-Old American Boys Will be Drafted (VIDEO)

Joy Behar of The View claimed this week that if Trump is reelected, that Putin will invade Europe and the U.S. will bring back the draft, sending 13 and 14 year old boys to fight in war.

People in liberal media love to do this. They love to speculate about insane things that they think Trump will do, with absolutely no basis in fact. It’s just meant to spread fear among low-information people.

Behar is one of the worst when it comes to this. Her Trump Derangement Syndrome is legendary.

Breitbart News reported:

Behar: If Trump Elected, Putin Will Invade Europe, U.S. Will Bring the ‘Draft Back’ Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that if former President Donald Trump is elected president, Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Europe, and the United States will have to bring the military “draft back.” Behar said, “On one hand you have Biden. How old is he 81? He stammers. He’s had a stammer all his life. That’s part of the reason why he looks a little doddering. He’s trying to get the words out. The guy has accomplished a lot. I don’t want to repeat all the things he’s done for Americans already. On the other hand, you have a 77-year-old criminal who only cares about getting out of jail. Okay?” She continued, “And, and I wasn’t here yesterday because all weekend I was ruminating about what he said about getting us out of NATO. I don’t think people understand what that means. You know, I saw this video of all these young MAGA guys celebrating Trump and you know what, you guys will be draft age. You want to start up with Russian, the Russians going into Ukraine and then to Crimea and then to Poland? What’s next, France, Germany, Italy? You think Americans are not going to be involved in that kind of a war. That’s what you’re looking at with this guy.”

See the video below:

It’s amazing that Behar gets paid to just voice her insane, evidence-free psychosis on the air every day.