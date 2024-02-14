Is This Joe Biden’s Direct Connection to the 2020 Election ‘Operation’?

Back in October 2020, Joe Biden bragged about having “the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization in history.”

Of course, the media said Joe Biden misspoke. So what is the truth?

A former staffer for Joe Biden moved into a lucrative lobbyist job after he left Congress. Green founded The Lafayette Group in 1994 with a focus on public safety and national security needs of Federal, State and local government agencies. The firm is now headed by his son.

The firm’s website features a photo of Green with Biden. It also quotes Biden praising his former staffer’s commitment to law enforcement, saying, “Scott Green was emotionally invested. It wasn’t just a job for him; it was an emotional investment.”

Government contracts for niche support services for law enforcement and national security agencies have been central to the firm’s business over the years, according to a firm history posted on its website.

From 2012 to 2018, according to Lafayette Group’s firm history, it received contracts tied to at least one government program championed by Biden: the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network.

The network, which set aside broadband internet spectrum for first responders, was proposed following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to improve emergency communications in the event of disaster and endorsed by the 9/11 Commission.

Among the biggest proponents of creating the network was the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a police association that hired Green as a lobbyist in 2007 and was represented by Lafayette Group until Dec 6, 2019.

When the Department of Homeland Security set about launching the initiative, it contracted with Lafayette Group to persuade state authorities to participate in the network, according to the firm’s website. In total, Lafayette Group has received more than $10 million in contracts for work related to the network, now called FirstNet, according to government data.

Scott Green also reportedly purchased Virgin Islands property from James Biden and then extended him a private mortgage. What a nice gesture!

Lafayette group claims they played an extremely important role in 2020 election.

Their website claims the following:

“To date, our products are used by more than 5,000 election officials in 27 states.”

“In 2020, we engaged with more than 4,000 additional jurisdictions and delivered an expanded set of products and services, i ncluding plans, trainings, exercise support, and operational tools to promote and enhance election security among state and local jurisdictions, vendors, political campaigns, and other public and private entities that make up the election critical infrastructure community”

Scott Green served over a decade as a staff assistant to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee for then-Senator Joseph Biden.

Biden Proclaimed “Scott Green was emotionally invested.

It wasn’t just a job for him; it was an emotional investment”

“LGI’s products are the best received and most widely used offering that we have in the Election Security Initiative portfolio. Thank you to the team for the ongoing tremendous work!” – U.S. CISA Senior Election Security Expert

According to a US DHS client, “If you look at any major initiative on emergency communications since DHS was created, it’s a good bet that Lafayette Group was involved.”

Yehuda Miller posted on Scott Green and his relationship with Joe Biden on X.

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden’s 10 year staffer Scott Green cofounded The Lafayette Group which claims that “To date, our products are used by more than 5,000 election officials in 27 states.” “In 2020, we engaged with more than 4,000 additional jurisdictions and delivered an expanded set of products and services, including plans, trainings, exercise support, and operational tools to promote and enhance election security among state and local jurisdictions, vendors, political campaigns, and other public and private entities that make up the election critical infrastructure community” Scott Green served over a decade as a staff assistant to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee for then-Senator Joseph Biden Biden Proclaimed “Scott Green was emotionally invested. It wasn’t just a job for him; it was an emotional investment” “LGI’s products are the best received and most widely used offering that we have in the Election Security Initiative portfolio. Thank you to the team for the ongoing tremendous work!”

– U.S. CISA Senior Election Security Expert “If you look at any major initiative on emergency communications since DHS was created, it’s a good bet that Lafayette Group was involved.”

– U.S. DHS Client Trending: EXCLUSIVE: FOIA Documents Reveal Secret 2020 Election Day Meeting With CISA, Dominion, ES&S, ERIC, FBI, Leftist Organizations, State Officials, and Others – Only Recently Discovered “FIRSTNET” is a client of The Lafayette Group

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden’s 10 year staffer Scott Green cofounded The Lafayette Group which claims that “To date, our products are used by more than 5,000 election officials in 27 states.” “In 2020, we engaged with more than 4,000 additional jurisdictions and delivered an expanded… pic.twitter.com/wLn5yhOx4E — Yehuda Miller (@yehuda_miller) September 6, 2023

Doesn’t it comfort you to know that Joe Biden’s former staffer involved in his financial scandals is now keenly involved in US elections?

What could go wrong?