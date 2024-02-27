Joe Biden’s America: Illegal Alien From Venezuela Arrested For Sexual Assault of Minor in Virginia



Renzo Mendoza Montes – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

Joe Biden’s America.

Venezuela emptied its prisons and some of its most dangerous gang members and murderers have illegally crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

An illegal alien from Venezuela was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Renzo Mendoza Montes, 32 was arrested last Thursday for sexually assaulting a minor.

Fox News reported:

Authorities in Virginia have arrested a 32-year-old Venezuelan migrant in connection with a sexual assault on a minor, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that Renzo Mendoza Montes, 32, was arrested on Thursday, February 22, on two felony charges in connection with a sexual assault on a minor. According to deputies, Mendoza is a Venezuelan citizen who is in the country illegally after being detained and released by US Customs and Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, on September 2, 2023. Deputies told Fox News that Mendoza was being held without bond, but has now been taken into ICE custody.

Americans are being brutally murdered and sexually assaulted by Venezuelan illegals thanks to Joe Biden.

Venezuelan illegals have stormed the US border and even planted their flag on US soil in Texas.

And now innocent Americans are paying the price for Joe Biden’s open borders.

22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal last week.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”

Sleep well, America.