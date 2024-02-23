Joe Biden Talks Gibberish at San Francisco Fundraiser – Calls Putin an SOB – Claims Global Warming Is More Dangerous than Nuclear War

Joe Biden flew to California on Wednesday to collect money from rich leftists in San Francisco and Beverly Hills.

During his wandering speech in San Francisco Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “son of a b*tch” and told his audience of ignorant leftists that climate change was more dangerous than nuclear war.

Oh really?

Here is Joe Biden fumbling through one of his speeches in San Francisco.

And so, I remember, we’d get up in the morning — when we moved down there, there was a thing called the Philadelphia Pike. And the Philadelphia Pike preceded I-95 on the East Coast. And the Philadelphia Pike was from Wilmington to Philadelphia, through this part of Southern — Southeastern Pennsylvania. And we — when we moved down, I went to a little Catholic school that was only about, I guess, probably a half a mile from where we moved to — a apartment complex we moved into. It was easy enough to walk, but I was in third grade, and my daughter — my sister was in first grade. And so, Mom used to drive us to school, to the parking lot, and then leave. But every time the first frost would come, when it would come, we’d turn on the windshield wipers, and you’d get an oil slick. Not a joke. An oil slick. And so, we became aware of the i- — the issue of pollution really starkly early on. Well, there’s still tens of thousands of people in America who get up and have a figurative or literal oil slick on their windows getting up. And — and we were talking on the way out here, Nancy and I, and that is that — you know, this is — we’re doing this for our kids and our grandkids. This is the last — and there’s a existential threat: It is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict. But the existential threat to humanity is climate.

This was just crazy and nonsensical.

And these leftists sit there and eat it up like it was something important.