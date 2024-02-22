Joe Biden REFUSED to Answer Several Questions From Robert Hur in Written Interrogatories Related to Black Notebooks with Classified Material

Release the transcript now!

Joe Biden refused to answer several questions from Special Counsel Robert Hur in written interrogatories.

Biden refused to answer whether he knew the black notebooks he stashed contained classified information and whether he was authorized to keep classified material after his vice presidency.

If Trump refused to answer a special counsel’s questions, he would be charged with obstruction.

Special Counsel Robert Hur earlier this month released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers. The documents were easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

Biden stored black notebooks (photos below) that contained classified material in “unlocked and unauthorized containers in his home.”

According to the special counsel’s report reviewed by this reporter, of the 37 excerpts found in the black notebooks, Eight are Top Secret with Sensitive Compartmented Information, seven of which include information concerning human intelligence sources.

Six are Top Secret, 21 are Secret, and 2 are Confidential.

Biden also placed marked classified documents inside of the notebooks.

Joe Biden told the special counsel that he took the black notebooks after his vice presidency “because they are mine” and claimed “every President before me has done the exact same thing.”

BIDEN WAS NOT PRESIDENT WHEN HE STOLE THE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS AND IMPROPERLY STORED THEM.

He also refused to answer several questions in written interrogatories.

“He declined to answer several questions about whether he believed his notes contained classified information; whether he believed he was authorized to possess classified information after his vice presidency; whether he took steps to avoid writing classified information in his notebooks,” the special counsel wrote.

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

Robert Hur will testify publicly on March 12 about his investigation into Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents as damaging leaks reveal Biden lied about his interview with Hur.