Joe Biden Posts Creepy and Evil Looking “Dark Brandon” Photo on X/Twitter Following Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win — Gets Roasted on Social Media

by
Source: Joe Biden’s Official X/Twitter account (outpainted by The Gateway Pundit)

On Sunday night, Joe Biden posted a creepy photo on X/Twitter that has left social media users puzzled.

The image, featuring a sinister-looking depiction of dictator Joe Biden with glowing red eyes, was accompanied by a cryptic caption, “Just like we drew it up,” and an image description referring to it as “dark Brandon,” a play on the “Let’s Go Brandon” meme.

The caption “Just like we drew it up” typically implies that a plan or idea has been executed exactly as it was conceived or strategized.

The eerie image was posted following the Kansas City Chiefs’ nail-biting win over the San Francisco 49ers, securing their second consecutive NFL championship.

The Chiefs clinched the game with a last-second touchdown, concluding an intense overtime with a score of 25-22.

The evil-looking image of Joe Biden seems to tie into a broader narrative involving a Super Bowl theory that has been gaining traction among certain groups on the internet.

This theory suggests that the NFL season was deliberately manipulated to secure the Chiefs’ Super Bowl spot, intertwining with the rumor about Travis Kelce’s partner, Taylor Swift, and a supposed endorsement of Joe Biden. However, the original post didn’t explicitly mention the game.

Earlier in the day, the Biden campaign posted a video that subtly poked fun at these rumors.

When asked if he “Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs being just a good football team?”

“I’d get in trouble if I told you,” Biden answered, just before the scene transitioned to creepy “Dark Brandon.”

Joe Biden’s attempt to mock the rumor backfired when social media users turned the tables and roasted him.

