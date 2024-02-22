Joe Biden and Pelosi Hold Hands as they Shuffle Across Tarmac Like Nursing Home Patients (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi were spotted holding hands and shuffling across the tarmac in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon.

These two belong in a nursing home.

Biden arrived in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon following a brief stop in Los Angeles.

He could barely function during his campaign stop in Culver City. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had to step in and answer a question on Biden’s behalf because he’s mentally shot.

Biden didn’t answer any questions from reporters as he gripped Pelosi’s hand and shuffled across the tarmac.

Pelosi, 83 (she will be 84 in March) and Biden, 81, have collectively spent nearly 90 years in DC.

Nancy Pelosi and Biden barely hoisted themselves up and boarded Marine One en route to a campaign event at a private residence with wealthy donors.

Joe Biden can’t hold any campaign rallies because no one would show up – even in deep blue San Francisco – so he gets shuttled around to homes of wealthy donors outside of public view.

WATCH: