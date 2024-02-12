Joe Biden Lies Exposed as his Insiders Start to Quietly Turn on Him (Video)

It is becoming very clear that the democrats want Joe Biden gone. Even Hillary Clinton called Joe Biden’s age and cognitive decline a “legitimate issue.” Forgotten in all of this are his lies about his handling of Biden’s classified documents found strewn across the East Coast.

Even CNN fact checked Joe Biden’s lies, but don’t think their coverage is anything about the search for the truth, it’s not. It is about preparing democrats for the ouster of Joe Biden and the installment of a new candidate.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

