Jewish Students Threatened and Assaulted at UC Berkeley Speech by IDF Soldier – Jews Forced to Evacuate Building Through Tunnels

Pro-Palestinian goons threatened and assaulted Jewish students at UC Berkeley during their campus speaking event, “Israel at War” at the far left school.

The violent pro-Palestinian mob pounded on doors, assaulted Jewish students, broke glass windows, and forced the Jewish students to flee through tunnels for their own safety.

The Jewish students were forced to flee the building through a campus tunnel to escape the violent leftist mob.

Breitbart.com reported:

Jewish students at University of California-Berkeley (UC Berkeley) were forced to leave campus after a mob of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters shut down their speaking event featuring Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Ran Bar-Yoshafat. A speaking event, titled “Israel at War: Combat the Lies,” at Zellerbach Playhouse on the UC Berkeley campus was shut down Monday night after a mob of protesters stormed the area chanting, “Long live the Intifada!” and breaking glass on the doors of the building in which the event was set to be held.

Richie Greenberg posted video of the far left Jew-hating protesters pounding on the glass doors before they broke the glass last night.

BREAKING: UC Berkeley event on campus, disrupted by Hamas/Palestinian sympathizers tonight, video from inside where Jewish students yelled back yet were forced to flee. pic.twitter.com/ZaUODEm2xX — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) February 27, 2024

At least two Jewish students were assaulted by the pro-Palestinian mob.

The Jewish students were forced to evacuate the building through campus tunnels.

