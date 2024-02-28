Jewish Students Threatened and Assaulted at UC Berkeley Speech by IDF Soldier – Jews Forced to Evacuate Building Through Tunnels

by
Angry Pro-Palestinian mob shut down a speech organized by Jewish students on the UC Berkeley campus on Monday night.

Pro-Palestinian goons threatened and assaulted Jewish students at UC Berkeley during their campus speaking event, “Israel at War” at the far left school.

The violent pro-Palestinian mob pounded on doors, assaulted Jewish students, broke glass windows, and forced the Jewish students to flee through tunnels for their own safety.

The Jewish students were forced to flee the building through a campus tunnel to escape the violent leftist mob.

Breitbart.com reported:

Jewish students at University of California-Berkeley (UC Berkeley) were forced to leave campus after a mob of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters shut down their speaking event featuring Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Ran Bar-Yoshafat.

A speaking event, titled “Israel at War: Combat the Lies,” at Zellerbach Playhouse on the UC Berkeley campus was shut down Monday night after a mob of protesters stormed the area chanting, “Long live the Intifada!” and breaking glass on the doors of the building in which the event was set to be held.

Richie Greenberg posted video of the far left Jew-hating protesters pounding on the glass doors before they broke the glass last night.

At least two Jewish students were assaulted by the pro-Palestinian mob.

The Jewish students were forced to evacuate the building through campus tunnels.

This is the modern day Democrat Party.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.