Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Claims Never-Before-Seen Evidence Suggests the Convicted Sex Offender May Have Been Murdered (VIDEO)

Disclaimer: Please be advised that this article contains a photograph from an autopsy. This image may be graphic and unsettling to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

In a recent interview with journalist Megyn Kelly, Mark Epstein, the brother of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, raised questions about the official narrative that Jeffrey’s death was a suicide.

Mark Epstein discussed never-before-seen evidence and inconsistencies surrounding the circumstances of his brother’s death, suggesting that it may have been a homicide.

Mark Epstein began by recounting how he initially believed his brother’s death to be a suicide when he first heard the news on television. However, his perspective changed after the autopsy was performed.

Concerned about the accuracy of the investigation, Mark Epstein hired Dr. Michael Baden, a renowned forensic pathologist, to witness the autopsy. To Mark’s surprise, both Dr. Baden and the city pathologist, Dr. Kristin Roman, concluded that the injuries sustained by Jeffrey Epstein were inconsistent with a suicide by hanging. They noted that Jeffrey Epstein had three broken bones in his neck, which are uncommon in cases of suicidal hanging.

“Just as a precaution, I had hired Dr. Michael Boden to witness the autopsy, which I have the right to do. And the city pathologist, Dr. Roman and Dr. Baden, came out of the autopsy saying that they could not call this a suicide because it looked too much like a homicide,” said Mark.

“It makes it clear that there’s nobody who has more experience with prison deaths than Dr. Baden. And he said he’s never seen these results, like three broken bones in Jeffrey’s neck, from a suicidal hanging like this. So, then the questions arise: if he didn’t commit suicide, then he was killed; and then, who killed him? How was it done? So, these questions started coming up.”

The conversation then turned to Attorney General William Barr’s public statement regarding the case. Mark Epstein criticized Barr’s assertion that he personally viewed the video footage from the camera outside the tier where Jeffrey’s cell was located.

Barr claimed that no one entered or exited the tier, which led him to conclude that it was a suicide. Mark Epstein found this statement dubious, questioning Barr’s ability to personally review hours of footage and suggesting that it may be an attempt to cover up the truth.

“When I heard him make that statement, I thought, “He’s either the dumbest guy on the planet or he’s covering something up.” Because for two reasons: one, to presume that somebody could get to that door, go in undetected, kill somebody, and go out and leave undetected is ridiculous because there are six levels of security before you get to that tier. This was the maximum security place in the prison.”

“So, that didn’t make any sense. And then, when he said he personally saw the videotape, watched the videotape, I thought, ‘But this is the Attorney General of the United States. Could I see him sitting by a monitor, watching a night’s worth of videotape to see that nobody went in or out? Couldn’t he have people in his office watch the videotape and just say nobody went in or out?’ So, when I heard that he personally watched the videotape and he concluded that it was a suicide because nobody went in or out, I said, ‘This is bullsh-t.'”

Mark continued by saying that he had heard about cell doors being left unlocked, which would have allowed other prisoners access to Jeffrey’s cell. He also expressed frustration in his attempts to obtain information about the other inmates on the tier, their length of stay, and their current whereabouts

“There were, I think, eleven other prisoners on that tier, in the cells that could have killed him, because I heard early on in my investigations. I heard through somebody from a kind of reliable source that cell doors were left unlocked. So, if cell doors were left unlocked—I don’t know how many or which ones—but somebody could have gone out, killed him, went back into his cell, and that’s how it was done. So, I’ve been trying to find out who were the eleven prisoners on that ward because, if Jeff was killed, it had to be by one of them.”

When asked about his attempts to obtain answers from the government, Mark Epstein explained that he and other media outlets had submitted requests for information about the case. However, they had been met with limited cooperation. He mentioned the existence of functioning surveillance footage from outside the tier but expressed frustration at the lack of access to it.

“We can’t get the footage that’s been asked a number of times of when they took Jeff off of that tier, when they took his body off of that tier and brought him to the infirmary. Where’s the footage from that period of time?”

Furthermore, he stated that during a meeting with Justice Department officials, he received a generic response that the death had been ruled a suicide after a thorough investigation, despite the many remaining unanswered questions.

According to Mark, emergency responders and hospital staff involved in the case were never questioned by authorities, which he found highly unusual given their roles in high-profile incidents.

He also highlighted procedural irregularities, noting that his brother’s body should not have been moved from the cell before the medical examiner’s arrival, as the position and condition of a deceased person can provide critical forensic information.

“There were so many sorts of rules that were violated here. First of all, when they found Jeff in his cell dead, he had been dead for at least 2 hours. We know that from the autopsy result because the mark that was left on his neck, which you can see in the photograph (see below), for that mark to be embedded in his neck that way and dried like that, he had to be dead for at least 2 hours.”

“Could have been 6 hours, but a minimum of two. So when they found him, he was clearly dead. Okay. He wasn’t revivable. He should not have been moved. The medical exam should have been conducted immediately. They should not have moved him because, also, when they find a dead body, the position of the body provides a lot of information. That’s why they tell you to never move a dead body.”

During the interview, Mark Epstein raised doubts about the official narrative by discussing the positioning of Jeffrey’s body when it was found. According to the Justice Department’s report, Jeffrey was described as hanging in a seated position with his legs extended in front of him, an inch or so off the ground.

Mark Epstein emphasized that if this were the case, there should have been lividity, or blood pooling, in his legs and buttocks due to gravity. However, the autopsy photos Mark Epstein obtained showed no signs of lividity in those areas, casting doubt on the official description of how Jeffrey was discovered.

Megyn Kelly revealed a never-before-seen autopsy photo showing the mark on Jeffrey Epstein’s neck, with Mark Epstein pointing out that the position and depth of the mark were inconsistent with the kind of ligature mark that would be expected if Jeffrey had hanged himself as described by official reports.

Mark pointed out that the ligature mark appeared to be in the middle of the neck rather than higher up under the chin, as expected in a hanging.

Mark Epstein: If you picture that and he’s been hanging for at least 2 hours—like I said, it could have been 6 hours, but at least two—you would expect to find the lividity, the blood pooling in his buttocks and especially in the back of his legs, because that was the lowest point, and that’s where the blood would settle. But the autopsy photos—I have other autopsy photos—show that his legs were clear and his buttocks were clear. There is some lividity on his back. Mark Epstein: And there is some lividity on his back. But if he was only dead for 2 hours and then they laid him down, that lividity on his back could have come afterwards. So, that’s not conclusive. But the fact that his legs are clear, even if they laid him down, the blood would not have drained up from his legs into his back unless he was hung upside down. So, the fact that his legs and buttocks are clear from lividity leads doubt to the fact that he was found the way they described. Megyn Kelly: So wait, so let’s just put a point on it so people don’t have to figure it out. So, what you’re saying is you don’t believe that he was killed, obviously, in the manner that they’re telling us, and that if he had really hanged himself, there would have been lividity underneath his legs and in the buttocks from the way he was found hanging—hanging almost in a seated position just off the ground. And there wasn’t any. So, is there a working theory of if it were a murder, how this evidence does make sense? Why wasn’t there lividity in the back of the legs? Mark Epstein: Well, it’s because he probably was not hanging the way they say. Because if he was hanging the way they said, there’d be evidence of lividity in his legs and buttocks. Megyn Kelly: And on that photo you gave us, Mark, is that of the autopsy and the mark around the neck? I’m not an expert in this, but it certainly looks to me—I have a hard time as a layperson understanding how a sheet made that mark… it looks almost more like a garrote was used or some sort of rope, wire. What did Dr. say about that? Mark Epstein: Well, when they came out of the autopsy, both doctors said it looks more like what’s called a ligature strangulation. That’s where, like a garrote where you go behind and you pull something tight along somebody’s neck… The way they described it, he was hanging, his body was off the ground, his buttocks were off the ground, and his legs were extended in front of him. So, there was probably some weight on his feet, on the lower part of his legs. But the bulk of his body weight was hanging by the neck from supposedly the top bunk. Mark Epstein: If that’s the case. And you could find photographs of people hanging from old lynching photographs or wartime photographs. The ligature, the thing around the neck, goes high up under the chin and comes up behind the ears, high up under the chin. But from that picture, the ligature mark on his neck is more in the middle of his neck and sort of goes straight back.

