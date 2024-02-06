James Lankford Has Hissy Fit – Attacks Elon Musk After X Owner Exposes His Open Borders Bill (VIDEO)

On Sunday the US Senate finally released James Lankford’s Joe Biden approved open borders bill to screw Americans.

The so-called border bill gives $60 billion to Ukraine and only $20 billion to US border security.

The bill ensures that the US borders remain open indefinitely with 5,000 allotted illegals a day and whoever else manages to make it across.

This bill was designed by Lankford and Senate Republicans along with Chuck Schumer to give power to Democrats and bail out Joe Biden who opened the borders in his first act as president.

Lankford went on with Jake Tapper on CNN earlier today and threw a hissy fit after Elon Musk’s name was brought up.

The X owner tweeted this out following the news of the horrific open borders plan.

Elon Musk: Exactly. Rather than secure the borders, this administration and many states are rolling out the red carpet!

Exactly. Rather than secure the borders, this administration and many states are rolling out the red carpet!https://t.co/FUA1TxWVMY https://t.co/6xkeY6eoHi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2024

Elon followed that up with this tweet.

Elon Musk: In the “bet-you-didn’t-know” category, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas issued written guidance making it clear that:

1. Illegal presence alone is not grounds for deportation.

2. Criminal charges, convictions or gang membership alone are not enough for deportation.

You basically have to be a convicted axe murderer to be deported!

That’s because every deportation is a lost vote.

In the “bet-you-didn’t-know” category,

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas issued written guidance making it clear that: 1. Illegal presence alone is not grounds for deportation. 2. Criminal charges, convictions or gang membership alone are not enough for deportation. You… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

And Elon then tweeted this video of Speaker Mike Johnson pointing out that New York City already allows illegals to vote!

And then there was this tweet — Elon Musk blaskted the Lankford open borders bill for funding NGOs who are flooding the country with illegal aliens!

You just can’t make this up!

NGO personnel who deliberately and repeatedly broke the law to facilitate illegal immigration should face prosecution immediately! https://t.co/OQF0ipMvju — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2024

CNN’s Jake Tapper later interviewed Senator James Lankford about Elon Musk’s pushback against his ridiculous bill.

Rather than refute Elon Musk’s claims, Lankford attacked him.

James Lankford: Well, I think he needs to go back and do the 2 million Teslas that are currently being recalled right now to focus in on that. No, it’s not focused on trying to get more illegals to vote. That’s absurd in the process.

Why do Republicans keep voting people like this into the US Senate?