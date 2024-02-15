Infamous Race Faker Rachel Dolezal, Now Living Under New Name, is Fired from Elementary School Teaching Job After Her Explicit OnlyFans Account is Discovered (PHOTOS)

One of the most infamous race-fakers in American history has been canned from her job as an elementary school teacher after the school district learned about her naughty OnlyFans account.

As News 4 Arizona reported, former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal, who now goes by Nkechi Diallo, lost her position with the Catalina Foothills School District. The station also “>revealed Tuesday she had posted some explicit photos on the account, and some of these photos were shared on other public websites, including Reddit.

The New York Post reports Dolezal was hired last August with her contract expected to run through May 24 of this year.

After years in the wilderness following the scandal, Dolezal aka Diallo turned to OnlyFans in 2021 and promised some “great content.”

Julie Farbarik, the district’s alumni & community relations director, claimed they had just learned about the account. She did not explain why their background research failed to uncover Dolezal’s other “career”:

We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s Only Fans social media posts yesterday afternoon. Her posts are contrary to our district’s “Use of Social Media by District Employees” policy (attached) and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.

OutKick.com reports that Dolezal making only $19 per hour as an elementary school teacher while her OnlyFans account has netted her thousands of additional dollars. She charges her customers $9.99 monthly for content ranging from “a video of self-pleasure to or*asm under the Christmas tree to “35 pics of DaBoo-Tay.”

Dolezal told journalist Tamron Hall she joined the site as a “side gig” after she failing to get her career back on track.

“I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for, and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino,” she said.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Dolezal once served as Spokane, Washington’s NAACP President before it was discovered she had been lying about her heritage in 2015. Despite presenting herself as black in the public eye, reports and Dolezal’s parents confirmed she was born white.

Dolezal later struggled to find work following the scandal and was at one point on the verge of homelessness. She also lived on food stamps.

In addition, Dolezal was the subject of a welfare fraud case in Spokane in 2019. She agreed to pay $9,000 in restitution and complete 120 hours of community service.