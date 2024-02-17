“If This Judgment Sticks, Every Developer Must Be Jailed – It’s Appalling – It’s UnAmerican” – Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary on Today’s Colossal Ruling Against President Trump and His Two Sons

The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday that Judge Arthur Engoron released a 92-page verdict, ordering Trump to pay a more than $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

President Trump’s children, Eric Trump and Donald Jr., were ordered to pay $4,013,024 each, and Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million.

The Marxists are even going after the children now. This truly is like we are living through a

Following today’s ruling, Canadian entrepreneur and media personality Kevin O’Leary slammed Erdogon’s decision as “unjust” and “un-American.”

O’Leary spoke to The New York Post this afternoon, via Midnight Rider.