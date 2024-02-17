“If This Judgment Sticks, Every Developer Must Be Jailed – It’s Appalling – It’s UnAmerican” – Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary on Today’s Colossal Ruling Against President Trump and His Two Sons

The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday that Judge Arthur Engoron released a 92-page verdict, ordering Trump to pay a more than $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

President Trump’s children, Eric Trump and Donald Jr., were ordered to pay $4,013,024 each, and Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million.

The Marxists are even going after the children now. This truly is like we are living through a

Following today’s ruling, Canadian entrepreneur and media personality Kevin O’Leary slammed Erdogon’s decision as “unjust” and “un-American.”

O’Leary spoke to The New York Post this afternoon, via Midnight Rider.

“I don’t understand where someone got hurt … What developer doesn’t ask for the highest price valued for any building they built?” O’Leary said.

Predicting an overturn on appeal, O’Leary cautioned against the lasting repercussions this ruling might have on American business.

“It’s not healthy for the country,” he emphasized. “I want this reviewed and appealed and turned over because it’s wrong for everybody that participates.”

He later added, “If this judgment sticks. Every developer must be jailed. They must be found guilty. They must be put out of business. You can’t do this to one another. It’s not about Trump.”

“It’s appalling. It’s unjust. I would go as far to say it’s un-American,” O’Leary added.

