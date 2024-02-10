“I Will F**king End This Bar… Do You Know Who the F**k I am!” – Allegedly Drunk Pennsylvania State Democrat Goes on Wild Tirade At Bar and Threatens to Shut Down the Business (VIDEO)

Footage has emerged showing an allegedly drunk Pennsylvania Democrat going on a wild tirade at a Montgomery County bar and threatening to destroy the business earlier this week.

The X account @PhillyCrimeUpd uncovered footage showing Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle, the younger brother of U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA), lashing out at bar employees using vulgar language and launching a series of wild accusations against them while they scream at him to leave.

NBC 10 Philadelphia confirmed Friday the incident was at Gaul & Co. Malt House, a bar in Rockledge, Pennsylvania.

The footage obtained by the account @PhillyCrimeupd starts with the bartender telling Boyle to get out, which causes him to explode:

I can f**king end this bar, by the way! I will f**king end this bar.

The staff at the bar was not intimidated, telling him he was drunk, and continued to demand he leave using colorful language.

WATCH:

BREAKING NEWS: Democratic PA State House Rep Kevin Boyle is seen on video in DRUNK TIRADE at a bar and threatens to use his political power to SHUT DOWN THE LOCAL BUSINESS Kevin also goes on to accuse the bartenders of being military agents This allegedly occurred EARLIER… pic.twitter.com/1eGiNUwBx9 — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) February 9, 2024

A “befuddled” Boyle then asks why the staff is acting hostile. He walks over to the other side of the bar counter and exchanges more vile words with the staff, including calling them “f**king idiots.”

The drunk Boyle then strangely accuses them of being actors from out of town and mockingly tells them, “You’re not going to do anything to me.” He next accuses them of being military agents as a fed-up female employee repeatedly tells him to “get the f**k out of the bar.”

After several seconds, Boyle explodes again and threatens to use his power as a state representative to shut the bar down.

I’ll f**king close your bar! This bar is done! Do you know who the f**k I am! This bar is done tomorrow!

The video then closes with more crosstalk, with bar employees refusing to back down.

While police were called in response to the incident, Boyle was NOT arrested. It is also unknown whether or not Boyle drove a vehicle away from the scene.

BOYLE UPDATE Fox29’s @JeffColeFox29 confirms that police were indeed called to the bar for a report of a disturbance with Rep Kevin Boyle Boyle WAS NOT arrested and there is currently NO INFORMATION regarding whether or not Boyle drove a vehicle away from the scene. But… https://t.co/MRFHOWfP4F — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) February 9, 2024

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders provided a statement on the incident, calling it “troubling” and saying that Rep. Boyle is getting mental help.

We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help. Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps. One of the main reasons we advocate so strongly for mental health access is the reality that challenges can and do happen to anyone, and seeking treatment should be encouraged, not stigmatized.

This is not State Rep. Boyle’s first run-in with the law, either. NBC 10 Philadelphia notes back in 2021, Boyle was arrested and charged with harassment and violating a protection from abuse order that his wife filed.