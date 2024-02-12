HORROR: Several Minor Teens, Children Shot Inside Bronx Subway Station – Five Injured, One Dead

by

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

Several minors, including children, were shot inside a Bronx subway station on Monday.

Five minor victims were injured in the shooting and one died.

According to The New York Post, the deceased victim, a young female, was shot in the face.

The unidentified suspect opened fire after an argument erupted on the train. The fight continued into the subway station. The shooter fled the scene.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of Jerome Avenue between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in the Bronx.

The New York Post reported:

One person was killed and at least five others were injured — all of them youngsters — when an argument on a Bronx train turned violent during rush-hour Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

The victims, who all appeared to be children or teens between the ages of 12 and 17, were hit by gunfire at the Mount Eden Avenue station, which serves the 4 train, at around 4:40 p.m., the sources said.

Sources said one girl was shot in the face and died after she was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital. Another victim was shot in the leg.

Witnesses reported hearing more than 10 shots fired, according to the sources.

DEVELOPING…

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.