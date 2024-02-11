Hillary Clinton Says Biden’s Age ‘Legitimate Issue’ and People in White House Talk About Biden’s Old Age Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton spoke with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner about Joe Biden’s old age in light of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report.

Special Counsel Robert Hur released a 345-page report on his investigation of Biden’s stolen SCIF-designated classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers. The documents were easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Joe Biden is either too old and demented to stand trial and therefore can no longer serve as president or he is competent enough to serve and stand trial.

Alex Wagner asked Hillary Clinton about Biden’s old age.

Notice how the media focuses on Biden’s age rather than his diminishing mental faculties. This way they can rope Trump into the conversation since he is four years younger than Biden.

President Trump however is a spry and sharp 77-year-old man.

Hillary Clinton said Biden’s old age is an issue. She also said she talks to people in the White House all the time and Biden’s old age is often discussed behind the scenes.

The DNC, Jill Biden, and everyone around Joe Biden enabling the elder abuse should be charged.

