HE’S SHOT: Biden Malfunctions at Black-Tie Dinner with Governors (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Saturday evening welcomed Governors and their spouses for a black-tie dinner at the White House in the State Dining Room.

It was way past Joe Biden’s bedtime.

Biden malfunctioned as he tried to read a quote from “the man behind me here.”

He could not read his own notes.

They’re really running this guy again even though he is barely functioning.

A confused Joe Biden needed help from his handlers after he wrapped up his remarks.

“I’m right here?” Biden said as his handlers swooped in to help him.

Biden shuffled away from the lectern and headed toward the dining table.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

