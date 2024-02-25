HE’S SHOT: Biden Malfunctions at Black-Tie Dinner with Governors (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Saturday evening welcomed Governors and their spouses for a black-tie dinner at the White House in the State Dining Room.

It was way past Joe Biden’s bedtime.

Biden malfunctioned as he tried to read a quote from “the man behind me here.”

He could not read his own notes.

They’re really running this guy again even though he is barely functioning.

WATCH:

Biden completely malfunctions as he tries — and fails miserably — to read a quote from "the man behind me here" pic.twitter.com/anLx6NEAPx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2024

A confused Joe Biden needed help from his handlers after he wrapped up his remarks.

“I’m right here?” Biden said as his handlers swooped in to help him.

Biden shuffled away from the lectern and headed toward the dining table.

WATCH: