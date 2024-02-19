Here We Go: WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus Warns of Inevitable ‘Disease X’ Pandemic — ‘A Matter of When, Not If’ (VIDEO)

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke candidly about the “not-if-but-when” reality of a new pandemic, which he refers to as ‘Disease X.’

During his address in Dubai during the World Government Summit, Tedros claimed that despite the current focus on COVID-19, the concept of ‘Disease X’ has been part of the global health conversation for years, representing the unknown pathogen that could cause a future pandemic.

“History teaches us that the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if,” Tedros said. “It may be caused by an influenza virus, a new coronavirus, or it may be caused by a new pathogen we don’t even know about yet, or what we call disease X.”

The term ‘Disease X’ first appeared in WHO documents in 2018 as a placeholder for an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic. Interestingly, Dr. Tedros pointed out that COVID-19 itself was a form of ‘Disease X,’ a previously unknown virus that triggered a global crisis.

“But there will be another disease X or a disease Y or a disease Z,” he added.

WATCH:

WHO Director-General Tedros Says Disease X ‘Is a Matter of When, Not If’ “It may be caused by an influenza virus or a new coronavirus. Or it may be caused by a new pathogen we don’t even know about yet, what we call Disease X.” pic.twitter.com/IJCdvwe33j — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 16, 2024

Last month, The World Economic Forum (WEF), headed by Klaus Schwab, convened global leaders to brace for an imminent threat referred to as “Disease X”.

The world’s most exclusive club of doom and gloom is predicting a pandemic 20 times more deadly than COVID-19.

According to the WEF’s official statement, the looming threat of ‘Disease X’ has been cast into the spotlight by none other than the World Health Organization (WHO).

And surprisingly, so-called experts are now working on a vaccine for a virus that doesn’t exist yet.

The BBC reported that the UK Health Security Agency is “scanning the horizon for threats and starting work on vaccines, just in case.”

Critics are raising concerns, suggesting that the move to work on a vaccine for ‘Disease X’ smacks of a script where the vaccine dictates the emergence of the virus, rather than the other way around.

WATCH:

They are literally working on a vaccine for a virus that doesn’t exist yet. They call it disease “X” because nobody knows what it is yet. Can’t make this crap up. pic.twitter.com/f1VMEEFLiA — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) November 30, 2023

Last year, Tony Blair, a former prime minister of the United Kingdom, advocated for the development of “national digital infrastructure” to facilitate the distribution of new vaccines and to determine who is vaccinated or who is not for future pandemics.

“You need to know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t been,” said Blair at the WEF summit. “Some of the vaccines that will come on down the line will be multiple. There will be multiple shots. So you’ve got to have reasons to do with healthcare more generally. But certainly, for a pandemic or for vaccines, you’ve got to have a proper digital infrastructure. And many countries don’t have that and most countries don’t have that.”

According to Blair, the introduction of these new vaccines highlights the need for countries to invest in “national digital infrastructure.”

“We should be helping countries to develop a national digital infrastructure, which they will need with these new vaccines,” he said.

“And then finally, it’s also about showing people and showing the political leadership that you can make a positive difference to your healthcare system by adopting these measures because they’ve got an impact beyond any particular disease or pandemic,” he continued.