Here We Go: CDC Confirms Mysterious Outbreak on Cruise Ship Infecting Over 150 Passengers and Crews (VIDEO)

The luxury ocean liner Queen Victoria became the center of an unknown outbreak after 129 passengers and 25 crew members were struck by an unidentified gastrointestinal illness, causing symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting during its grand 107-night world voyage.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported earlier this month that the widespread sickness has been ongoing throughout the ship’s journey, which sailed from Southampton, U.K., on January 11 and is set to conclude its voyage there on April 24.

The itinerary includes visits to several exotic destinations, including Cape Town, South Africa, and Hong Kong, China.

It was when the ship docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 22 that the CDC began its remote monitoring of the health situation aboard.

The Queen Victoria, belonging to the prestigious Cunard Cruise Line, left San Francisco, California, on Feb. 7 and arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 11.

The latest figures released by the CDC are as follows:

Cruise Line: Cunard Cruise Line

Cruise Ship: Queen Victoria

Voyage Dates: January 22 – February 6, 2024

Voyage number: V405

Ill passengers: 129 out of 1,824 (7.07%)

Ill crew: 25 out of 967 (2.59%)

Symptoms: Predominantly diarrhea and vomiting

Causative agents: Unknown at this time

In response, Cunard Cruise Line has increased onboard cleaning and disinfection procedures, isolated those who are sick, and notified current and future passengers and crew members of the situation as part of its outbreak prevention and response plan.

Cunard Line, in a statement to the New York Times, acknowledged the outbreak and stated that it activated its “enhanced health and safety protocols” to ensure the well-being of all onboard. The company asserts that these measures have been effective in controlling the situation.

Despite the outbreak, many passengers spoke to NBC Bay Area during the ship’s stop in San Francisco and expressed little concern, according to Global News.

Despite the circumstances, several travelers interviewed by NBC declared their intention to remain onboard for the rest of the journey. The Queen Victoria currently carries over 1,800 passengers and nearly 970 crew members.

The CDC urges cruise passengers to practice caution in new environments, especially where large groups gather. Key advice includes frequent handwashing, staying hydrated, and getting adequate rest. They emphasize the importance of reporting sickness immediately and isolating from others to prevent further spread.

